Not a fan of drinking water? Eat these 5 water-rich fruits to keep yourself hydrated in winters

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK 5 fruits that you can eat in winters

People usually forget to drink water or naturally drink less water in winter because of the cold. So, the problem of dehydration increases in the body during this weather. It further leads to many health ailments. From facing chronic constipation to skin problems, people complain about their health issues but do not realize that the problem is not drinking enough water. Some of the reasons people do not drink water are that they don't get thirsty usually or they don't usually sweat in the cold weather. The body only loses moisture in cold weather through urination, respiration, and perspiration. It entirely affects your bodily function, regardless of the temperature.

But at the same time, it is also necessary to increase the water content by eating fruits. so here are some water-rich fruits you should eat.

1) Grapefruit: It has high vitamin C and is a powerful antioxidant that helps strengthen immunity. It also reduces cholesterol, high blood pressure. You can take grapefruit juice before bed. This fruit has 88 percent of water content.

2) Pomegranate: The edible portion of anar has 2 percent of protein and 1 percent of fat. Half a medium of pomegranate has 82 percent water with only about 50 calories.

3) Oranges: This fruit has 86 percent of water. Oranges help proving the body with an abundance of Vitamin C. They have low calories and contribute to the most nutritious family of fruits.

4) Pineapple: Pineapple has over 80 percent of water. It contains many nutrients and has disease-fighting antioxidants that help in solving the digestion problem.

5) Apples: Apples contain high water content that is 80–85 percent. They are low in sodium, and fat, and help lower cholesterol. They are a good source of vitamin C and fiber.

Also Read: 5 dry fruits that you must include in your winter diet | Almonds to Pistachios

Also Read: Cholesterol: Eating these fruits help control high cholesterol levels and heart health

Also Read: Can eating fruit more often keep depression at bay? Here's what we know

Latest Health News