5 dry fruits that you must include in your winter diet | Almonds to Pistachios

Winters are just around the corner and eating dry fruits becomes the healthiest way to keep your body warm. These dry fruits not only provide you with strength but also helps in maintaining your balanced diet. It also keeps your skin and hair healthy. These dry fruits act as the healthiest diet food items that add value to your meal.

The nutrients present in dry fruits are essential for a healthy immune system. Studies show that polyphenol-rich dried fruits can help in improving immunity by showing anti-inflammatory effects.

But dry fruits are also high in sugar and calories. It is advised that diabetic patients should not consume them as they result in weight gain and gastric issues. This can lead to increase in the blood sugar level.

Walnuts

Research has shown that walnuts can help in treating many diseases, including cancer, obesity, diabetes, weight maintenance, cognitive, and reproductive health, and many other lifestyle issues. It also acts as a powerhouse of nutrients. Walnuts help in reducing cholesterol levels, sleep, and are appropriate for skin and hair.

Raisins

If you are facing problems such as dry and brittle hair in the winter, eat black raisins daily. It also has large amounts of vitamin C that nourishes the scalp.

Cashew Nuts

Cashew nuts contain high amounts of polyunsaturated and monounsaturated fats. These healthy fats are necessary to keep the body warm during the winter months. They are also rich in minerals and antioxidants.

Almonds

Eating almonds in winter weather can provide strength in immunity. The glycemic load of almonds can also provide you with a strong digestive system.

Pistachio

Pistachios have warming qualities due to its antioxidant properties. It helps in boosting immunity, managing weight and solving digestion problem.

Therefore, dry fruits are good sources of proteins, vitamins, and minerals as they promote good health. So include them in your diet now.

