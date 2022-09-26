Cholesterol: Eating these fruits help control high cholesterol levels and heart health

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Which fruits are the best for controlling high cholesterol?

Cholesterol: If you have high levels of low-density lipoprotein in your blood, then your risk of heart attack increases. The reason for increasing cholesterol is often unhealthy diet, processed foods, outside fried food, sugary foods and low fiber foods. Also, excessive consumption of alcohol, lack of exercise, high blood pressure or diabetes can also be the reason for this. In such a situation, to control high cholesterol levels, here are some suggestions for fruits that should be included in your diet which are full of vitamins, minerals and antioxidants.

Citrus fruits are very beneficial for cholesterol patients. They are rich in vitamin C and fiber. They contain antioxidants that reduce LDL cholesterol. Vitamin C reduces the risk of heart disease and blood pressure.

Avocado

Avocado contains monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats, which are beneficial for the heart. Avocado is extremely beneficial in controlling both high-density lipoprotein (HDL) and low-density lipoprotein cholesterol levels.

Jamun

Jamun contains phytonutrients that keep the heart healthy and helps control cholesterol. By including berries in your diet in any way, you can boost your body's healthy cholesterol.

Banana

Bananas are rich in fiber, vitamins and many minerals as well as sugars like sucrose, fructose and glucose. It is a good source of potassium and fiber which helps in lowering cholesterol and blood pressure.

Fiber food

Heart-healthy fruits with fiber also help lower high cholesterol levels. It is worth noting that the amount of soluble fiber in fruits is high, which is called pectin in the language of medical science. It is believed to help reduce cholesterol. Among the fruits rich in fiber, you can consume apples and pears regularly.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purpose only and should not be taken as professional medical advice. Please consult a doctor before starting any fitness regime or medical advice.

