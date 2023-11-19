Mix THESE 5 things instead of sugar in children's milk to make it more healthy

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Milk plays an important role, especially in the development of children

Milk rich in calcium is considered very beneficial for health as it is known as a complete diet. It is essential for the development of children. However, children often do not like to drink milk. Every parent has to put in a lot of effort to feed milk to their children. After all, plain milk will taste good, but milk is very important for the overall development of children, hence every mother gives milk to the child to drink at home.

Milk is considered a complete diet as most calcium is found in it. Apart from calcium, it contains phosphorus, vitamin D, and protein, which keeps the bones strong, hence milk should be drunk daily. However, children do not like milk, so today we have brought some tips for you, with the help of which you will be able to feed milk to your child easily and they will not throw tantrums. Let us know how to feed milk to the child in a healthy way.

Add these 5 things in your children's milk to make it more healthy

Corn Flakes: If the child does not drink plain milk, then he can be given cornflakes with milk. Corn flakes is a cereal made from corn. You can further enhance its taste by adding dry berries or dry fruits to it. Dalia: Dalia or broken wheat is made from wheat. You can give milk with porridge. Porridge is also beneficial for health. This keeps the stomach full for a long time. Jaggery can also be added to porridge and given in winter. Almond Milk: Almond milk can be given to the child. Almond is very beneficial for health. Vitamin E is found in it, which is beneficial for the skin. Phosphorus is also found in it, which strengthens the bones. Shakes: You can give a shake to the child instead of plain milk. Shake made from fruits like bananas, strawberries, and mango is also very beneficial for their health. With this, the child will also drink milk and eat fruits. Dry fruits and honey: Dry fruits and honey can also be given to the child by mixing it in milk. If cashew nuts, almonds, figs, and dates are given to the child in milk, it becomes more nutritious. Honey brings sweetness to it.

