Nuts Vs Eggs: Which is the better breakfast?

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Compared to eggs, nuts are a great source of dietary fiber

Many people start their day with eggs or nuts. Both of these are very beneficial for our health. However, it is difficult to find out which is better among the two. To stay healthy, people often include different types of food items in their diet. These foods are rich in many nutrients, which play an important role in our development and making us healthy. People make veg-non-veg foods a part of their diet as per their choice. Morning breakfast is very important to stay healthy. A healthy breakfast is very important to start a good day. While many people start their day with nuts, some people like to eat eggs for breakfast.

However, people often have a question as to which is a better and healthier option for breakfast between nuts and eggs. If you also have this question in your mind, then today we will tell you which of the two is a better option for breakfast and why-

Nuts vs Egg

Nuts like almonds, walnuts, and pistachios are very beneficial for our health because they are rich in healthy fat, fiber, protein, vitamins, and minerals. They are also rich in many nutrients like omega-3 fatty acids, vitamin E, magnesium, and antioxidants, which help in improving our overall health.

In comparison, eggs are rich in protein, vitamins (A, D, B12), and many minerals, which provide many benefits to the body. In such a situation, the question arises of which of the two is more healthy. Many studies have proved that nuts contain high amounts of nutrients necessary to perform various bodily functions.

Also Read: Superfood Bajra: Know 5 benefits of eating millet in winters

According to study, replacing animal-based (red or processed meats, eggs, dairy, poultry, butter) with plant-based (such as nuts, legumes, whole grains, olive oil) can reduce cardiometabolic health benefits. The study also mentions that if 25 grams of nuts are eaten daily instead of one egg, it reduces the CVD mortality rate.

Why are nuts better than eggs?

Compared to eggs, nuts are a great source of dietary fiber. The fiber content present in nuts helps in maintaining healthy levels of blood sugar. It also keeps your stomach full for a long time, which helps in weight management. On the contrary, the amount of fiber in eggs is slightly less, which makes nuts better than it.

Latest Health News