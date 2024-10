Updated on: October 25, 2024 9:06 IST

Super 100: Landfall of cyclone 'Dana' in Odisha at around 1:45 am late night...

1. Landfall of cyclone 'Dana' in Odisha at around 1:45 am late night... According to the Meteorological Department, the havoc of 'Dana' will continue today 2. Winds blowing at a speed of about 100 kmph in the coastal areas of Odisha, Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Balasore and Jagatsinghpur...