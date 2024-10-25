Yashasvi Jaiswal becomes first Indian to achieve rare milestone in Test cricket in 2024

Friday, October 25, 2024
     
Yashasvi Jaiswal missed out on a big score in the first innings of the 2nd Test at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium (MCA) in Pune. Jaiswal scored 30 runs off 60 balls and struck four boundaries during his knock.

Edited By: Kumar Rupesh @afiestysoul New Delhi Updated on: October 25, 2024 13:07 IST
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Yashasvi Jaiswal has added another feather to his cap by becoming the first Indian player to score more than 1000 runs in Test cricket in 2024. Jaiswal has become only the second player after England's Joe Root to score more than 1000 Test runs in 2024.

Jaiswal is also the second-leading run-getter in Tests in the ongoing calendar year. The southpaw has aggregated 1007 runs in 10 matches in 2024 and is behind Root who has already accumulated 1305 runs in 14 matches. Jaiswal has scored his runs at an average of 59.23 including two centuries and six half-centuries.

On the other hand, Root has accelerated at an average of 59.31 and hammered five hundreds and four centuries.

Notably, Jaiswal is well ahead of the second Indian on the list who happens to be Shubman Gill. Gill has scored 692 runs in nine games at an average of 49.42 with the help of three tons and two fifties. The list is dominated by the English batters as they have had a fruitful run in 2024. 

Apart from Root, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, and wicketkeeper-batter Jamie Smith are the other five players from England who are on the top of the run charts in Tests in 2024.

Players to score most Test runs in 2024

Player Matches Innings Runs Average Hundreds Fifties
Joe Root 14 24 1305 59.31 5 4
Yashasvi Jaiswal 10 18 1007 59.23 2 6
Ben Duckett 14 25 957 39.87 2 5
Kamindu Mendis 7 12 943 94.30 5 3
Rachin Ravindra 8 15 837 59.78 2 4
Ollie Pope 14 24 799 33.29 3 2
Harry Brook 9 14 724 51.71 2 2
Shubman Gill 9 16 692 49.42 3 2
Zak Crawley 11 18 641 35.61 - 6
Jamie Smith 9 14 634 45.28 1 4

 

