Yashasvi Jaiswal becomes first Indian to achieve rare milestone in Test cricket in 2024

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Yashasvi Jaiswal has added another feather to his cap by becoming the first Indian player to score more than 1000 runs in Test cricket in 2024. Jaiswal has become only the second player after England's Joe Root to score more than 1000 Test runs in 2024.

Jaiswal is also the second-leading run-getter in Tests in the ongoing calendar year. The southpaw has aggregated 1007 runs in 10 matches in 2024 and is behind Root who has already accumulated 1305 runs in 14 matches. Jaiswal has scored his runs at an average of 59.23 including two centuries and six half-centuries.

On the other hand, Root has accelerated at an average of 59.31 and hammered five hundreds and four centuries.

Notably, Jaiswal is well ahead of the second Indian on the list who happens to be Shubman Gill. Gill has scored 692 runs in nine games at an average of 49.42 with the help of three tons and two fifties. The list is dominated by the English batters as they have had a fruitful run in 2024.

Apart from Root, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, and wicketkeeper-batter Jamie Smith are the other five players from England who are on the top of the run charts in Tests in 2024.

Players to score most Test runs in 2024