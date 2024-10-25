Virat Kohli stares at pitch in utter disbelief after missing low full toss from Mitchell Santner | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : AP Virat Kohli gets cleaned up on a low full toss.

Virat Kohli's search for his 30th century is getting longer than what he would have initially expected. The former India skipper was expected to score a big one for India on day two of the second Test against New Zealand at the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium in Pune, however, he could only manage to score one run.

Left-arm orthodox bowler Mitchell Santner led to Virat Kohli's undoing early on day two. Virat missed Santner's low full toss, which cannoned into his stumps. The incident left Virat in utter disbelief, as he couldn't comprehend how he failed to put bat to ball.

Virat Kohli's dismissal to Mitchell Santner:

India are under the pump in the Test match and have to play out of their skins to make a strong comeback. They have lost half their side with just 87 runs on the board and still trail by more than 170 runs. Team India have already lost a Test match in the series and a defeat in Pune will end their 12-year-long undefeated streak at home.

Their last defeat in a Test series at home had come against England in 2012 when an MS Dhoni-led side had lost a four-match Test series 2-1.

India Playing XI:

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Sarfaraz Khan, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah

Bench:

Axar Patel, Dhruv Jurel, KL Rahul, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj

Support Staff:

Gautam Gambhir, Abhishek Nayar, Ryan ten Doeschate, T Dilip, Morne Morkel

New Zealand's Playing XI:

Tom Latham (c), Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell (wk), Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ajaz Patel, William ORourke

Bench:

Kane Williamson, Ish Sodhi, Mark Chapman, Jacob Duffy, Matt Henry

Support Staff:

Gary Stead, Luke Ronchi, Shane Jurgensen