Cricket Victoria and St Kilda Cricket Club honour Shane Warne at Junction Oval

Shane Warne passed away at the age of 52 from a suspected heart attack while holidaying in Koh Samui, Thailand on March 4, 2022. The news of his untimely demise had sent shockwaves through the cricketing fraternity.

Edited By: Kumar Rupesh @afiestysoul New Delhi Updated on: October 25, 2024 12:04 IST
Shane Warne Stand at the Junction Oval.
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Shane Warne Stand at the Junction Oval.

In an attempt to immortalize Shane Warne's legacy and to value his contribution to cricket in Victoria, St Kilda Cricket Club and Cricket Victoria have renamed one of the grandstands at the Junction Oval in Melbourne after him.

The stand has officially been renamed as the Shane Warne Stand and the Australian Rules footballer Kevin Murray has also supported the move. Notably, the stand was previously named after Murray. Murray now has a stand dedicated to him at the Brunswick Street Oval in Fitzroy in Melbourne's northern suburbs.

The event unfolded during a One-Day Cup match between Victoria and New South Wales and in the presence of Warne's father and his two daughters Brooke and Summer. Australia's Test and ODI skipper Pat Cummins, Steven Smith and Glenn Maxwell were also present at the momentous occasion.

It is not the first time a stand has been named after the great leg-spinner. The southern stand at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) was also named after Warne during his state funeral in 2022.

"Today marks a very special and proud day for the Warne family to have a stand named the Shane Warne stand here at the Junction Oval is a wonderful tribute to Shane, who we know would be honoured to be chosen for such an accolade," Keith Warne was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo said at the unveiling.

From Pune to Rawalpindi, 13396 kms apart, India and Pakistan create history in Test cricket

Western Australia lose 8 wickets for a run to capitulate to one of the worst batting collapses

Virat Kohli stares at pitch in disbelief after getting knocked over by Mitchell Santner | WATCH

"In February 1991 he made his first-class debut playing for Victoria against Western Australia here at the Junction Oval. Some of Shane's most enjoyable early cricketing years were whilst playing with his beloved St Kilda, especially when the matches were played here at the Junction Oval," Keith added. 

"As proud as Shane would be to know a stand at the Junction Oval bears his name, he would also be thrilled to know that he will now be forever linked with St Kilda Cricket Club and the Junction Oval. On behalf of her family, I'd like to thank Cricket Victoria and St Kilda Cricket Club for their support in honouring Shane with such a wonderful tribute, further enhancing Shane's incredible legacy."

