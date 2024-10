Updated on: October 24, 2024 22:34 IST

Aaj Ki Baat: Shinde, Ajit visit Delhi... Did Shah resolve the dispute?

The big news right now is that the seat-sharing dispute within the Mahayuti alliance in Maharashtra has been resolved today in Delhi. The decision is that the BJP will allocate a few more seats to Ajit Pawar's NCP in the upcoming Assembly elections. However, the final seat-sharing arrangement in the