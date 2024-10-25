First time in 23 years! New Zealand end India's special streak in Pune Test

Follow us on Image Source : PTI New Zealand team

New Zealand are dominating the ongoing second Test against India at the MCA Stadium in Pune. After posting 259 runs in their first innings, they skittled the hosts for just 156 runs to gain a massive lead of 103 runs. This lead is huge in the context of the surface which is assisting the spinners a lot more compared to the opening day. Mitchell Santner ran through the Indian line-up to pick up seven wickets for just 53 runs.

With the 103-run lead in the first innings, the Kiwis have become the first team to gain a lead of more than 100 runs in consecutive Tests in India since 2001. For the unversed, New Zealand took a lead of 356 runs in the Bengaluru Test last week after bundling India out for just 46 runs in their first essay.

The last team to achieve this feat was Australia back in 2001 when they took a lead of 173 runs at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai and then were ahead by 274 runs at the Eden Gardens. New Zealand have successfully ended India's special streak after 23 years and are now also on the brink of ending their unbeaten streak of 18 series at home.

India last lost a Test series at home back in 2012 against England. Since then, the team played 18 series and won all of them. Even though they lost five Tests in the last 12 years but never lost a series during this period. Even though the second innings is still in progress and India have a chance to comeback, it looks tough as the pitch is deteriorating with every passing minute and batting fourth will be close to impossible. Moreover, India's record chasing at home isn't great either and add to it, their frailties while facing spin.