Coal scam case: SC denies stay on conviction of former Jharkhand CM Madhu Koda

In a setback for former Jharkhand Chief Minister Madhu Koda, the Supreme Court has refused to stay his conviction in the coal scam case. Koda, who is serving a three-year sentence issued by a lower court, had sought a stay on his conviction to contest upcoming state assembly elections.

Koda had appealed against the Delhi High Court’s earlier decision, which dismissed his plea to stay the conviction solely to enable his election candidacy. The High Court had ruled that the request was unfounded as it focused only on Koda’s eligibility to contest elections.