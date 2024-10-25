Friday, October 25, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. India
  4. Coal scam case: SC denies stay on conviction of former Jharkhand CM Madhu Koda

Coal scam case: SC denies stay on conviction of former Jharkhand CM Madhu Koda

The Supreme Court has denied former Jharkhand CM Madhu Koda’s plea to stay his coal scam conviction, blocking his bid to contest in upcoming elections.

Reported By : Atul Bhatia Edited By : Nitin Kumar
Ranchi
Updated on: October 25, 2024 13:15 IST
Breaking News
Image Source : INDIA TV Breaking News

In a setback for former Jharkhand Chief Minister Madhu Koda, the Supreme Court has refused to stay his conviction in the coal scam case. Koda, who is serving a three-year sentence issued by a lower court, had sought a stay on his conviction to contest upcoming state assembly elections. 

Koda had appealed against the Delhi High Court’s earlier decision, which dismissed his plea to stay the conviction solely to enable his election candidacy. The High Court had ruled that the request was unfounded as it focused only on Koda’s eligibility to contest elections.

 

 

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related India News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement