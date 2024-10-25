Friday, October 25, 2024
     
IND vs NZ 2nd Test Live Score: Onus on Jaiswal and Gill as Kiwi spinners look to gain ascendancy in Pune

The second day of the India vs New Zealand Test will test the Indian batters against four spinners of New Zealand. Washington Sundar was the hero for the hosts on Day 1. Which player will step up for India with the bat? Or will it be New Zealand who will gain the ascendancy and march towards history

Written By: Aditya Kukalyekar @adikukalyekar New Delhi Updated on: October 25, 2024 8:22 IST
IND vs NZ 2nd Test Live Score: Onus on Jaiswal and Gill as Kiwi spinners look to gain ascendancy in Pune

India vs New Zealand 2nd Test Live Updates: Washington Sundar was the hero for India with the ball on Day 1 but the hosts will be hoping that he doesn't have to bat today. With spinners taking control of the Pune Test, the Indian batters will be tested big time. Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill will have to blunt the bowlers at least for the first hour. An early wicket can open the floodgates which won't be great for India who are defending their proud home record of 18 unbeaten Test series. New Zealand are chasing history and they would want to end the day with their noses well in front. Follow all the live updates of the IND vs NZ 2nd Test-

Live updates :IND vs NZ 2nd Test Day 2 Live Updates

  • Oct 25, 2024 8:22 AM (IST) Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    Welcome!!

    Hello and Welcome to the live coverage of 2nd day second Test between India and New Zealand. After bundling the visitors out for 259 courtesy of a special seven-fer from Washington Sundar, India will be looking to bat the day out and also take the lead. But the pitch is not the easiest already and has started to show its tricks. Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill survived the dying moments on Day 1 and will have to start fresh today again. Play is set to commence at 9:30 AM. Stay tuned for more updates.

