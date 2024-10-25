IND vs NZ 2nd Test Live Score: Onus on Jaiswal and Gill as Kiwi spinners look to gain ascendancy in Pune

Hello and Welcome to the live coverage of 2nd day second Test between India and New Zealand. After bundling the visitors out for 259 courtesy of a special seven-fer from Washington Sundar, India will be looking to bat the day out and also take the lead. But the pitch is not the easiest already and has started to show its tricks. Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill survived the dying moments on Day 1 and will have to start fresh today again. Play is set to commence at 9:30 AM. Stay tuned for more updates.