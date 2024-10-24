Bigg Boss 18: Eisha Singh burns mother's shawl for rashan, Avinash Mishra reverses game

Follow us on Image Source : X Eisha Singh burns mother's shawl in Bigg Boss 18

High voltage drama was seen in the Thursday episode of Bigg Boss 18. To complete the task and get ration, the contestants of the house sacrificed their closest things. Even after this, some people did not get food. But what garnered attention was when the love and friendship between the rumoured couple Avinash Mishra and Eisha Singh turned upside down in the latest episode. Yes! The person with whom Eisha Singh is said to be in love, has made Isha cry.

Conflict is seen amidst love

The love between Avinash and Eisha Singh was not only discussed outside the show but it amongst the contestants of the show. Avinash spent a lot of time in jail. During this time, Eisha and her friend Alice also sat outside the jail all the time to give company to Avinash. After this, discussions of love between Avinash and Eisha also started on and off social media. But on Thursday, a conflict was seen between the two. Eisha Singh had asked for paneer, flour and coffee from Avinash who is in jail and has the right to distribute ration. But Avinash did not show any mercy to her friend. Isha also sacrificed her mother's favourite shawl. Even after this, Avinash did not give paneer and coffee to her. He only handed her a packet of flour. After this, Eisha Singh felt very bad and cried a lot.

One of the three contestants will be evicted

On Thursday, Bigg Boss also showed glimpses of the episode to be premiered on Friday. In this glimpse, it was shown that one of the 3 contestants of the show will have to leave the house. The names of these contestants are Muskaan, Tejinder Bagga and Sara. One of these three is going to be out of the house. However, the name has not been confirmed yet. But on Friday, one contestant is going to say goodbye to the house.

