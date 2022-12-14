Lung health: 4 best vitamins to improve the strength of your lungs

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Good lung health requires some vitamins

Good lung health is significant to live a quality life. If you're exposed to a cigarette-smoking environment or drinking alcohol which are restricting your breathing space in the environment, then possibly you're becoming a target of many lung diseases. The most serious lung disease is pulmonary fibrosis which occurs when lung tissue becomes scarred and damaged. As the condition worsens, a person becomes short of breath and it is difficult for him/her to work productively.

Even doctors cannot predict the lifespan of a person with pulmonary fibrosis or their prognosis. It can differ on various factors such as lifestyle, age, health, and severity of the disease at diagnosis.

Doctors advise taking 4 vitamins that help in improving the health of the lungs-

1. Vitamin C

Vitamin C is a powerful antioxidant that helps prevent cellular damage. With anti-inflammatory and immune-modulating properties, research studies show that having an adequate amount of vitamin C is essential for healthy lungs. If the lungs are not getting proper care, then respiratory infections may rise. Studies show that vitamin C may also help in improving the functioning of the lungs and prevent asthma.

2. Vitamin D

Many research studies showed that vitamin D supplements may help in improving the quality of life, can improve symptoms of diseases like asthma and COPD, and reduce disease exacerbation.

3. Vitamin A

Vitamin A is one of the vital vitamins to provide strength to the lungs. It not only helps in building a strong immune system and helps in regenerating the cells in the body. Therefore, intake of this vitamin can allow you to naturally repair the tissues.

4. Vitamin E

Vitamin E helps lower the inflammation in the lung tissues. This is one of the best vitamins to make your lungs stronger. If a person is suffering from a lung chronic ailment, this Vitamin helps in removing those diseases. Some sources of this important vitamin include spinach, almonds and avocado.

Therefore, it is significant to eat the right balanced diet to maintain your body's overall functioning of the body. The energy that you acquire by taking the right Vitamin makes you a person living a healthy lifestyle.

