Learn about THESE 5 easy eye exercises to protect your vision

While working on the computer all day or studying for long hours, the eyes not only get tired but the stress can also affect their vision. In such a situation, if you do not want to spoil the charm of your face with thick glasses, then do this exercise during work or when you feel stressed. Here are some quick and easy exercises to try in your free time, this will not only give rest to your eyes but will also protect your vision.

1. Relaxation Exercise

This is an effective exercise to provide relief from excess stress on the eyes. You can do this anytime. For this, first of all, rub both hands together and then quickly place them on the eyes. There should be darkness in front of the eyes. After a few moments, remove your hands and then slowly open your eyes.

2. Blink too fast

This is a very easy exercise to reduce long-term stress on the eyes. Blink your eyelids continuously for at least three to four seconds and then close your eyes rapidly. Open your eyes after a few seconds. You will feel relaxed.

3. Look far

For this, choose a target that is farthest from your sight and try to see it. Do this exercise for at least five to ten minutes. This strengthens distance vision and increases focus.

4. Visualize the number '8'

This is a good exercise to increase the flexibility of the eyes. Focus on a distance of at least 10 feet in front of you. Imagine the number 8 in front of you and look at it continuously. Focus your eyes on the lines of this number and move your eyes depending on its size.

5. Zoom

This is a good exercise to sharpen focus. Focus on your thumb. Slowly bring the thumb near the eyes and then slowly move it away from the eyes.

