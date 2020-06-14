Coronil Medicine: Know everything about the Ayurvedic cure for Coronavirus by Patanjali

Image Source : FILE IMAGE Know all about Coronil, the Ayurvedic cure for Coronavirus by Patanjali

Swami Ramdev's consumer goods and herbal medicine company Patanjali seems to have developed the medicine for the treatment of novel coronavirus. The Ayurvedic medicine named 'Coronil' has already completed the first phase of its clinical trial, reveals Swami Ramdev on India TV's a special show called 'Corona Se Jung, Swami Ramdev Ke Sang.' The yoga guru further said that hundreds of people have been cured with coronil medicine so far. Not only this, but he also revealed that the research for the treatment of COVID-19 began in October 2019. His revelation came a day after Patanjali CEO Acharya Balkrishna, on June 13 claimed that Patanjali had made a remedy that could be used in treating coronavirus patients.

Swami Ramdev during the show revealed that 'coronil' medicine should be taken by the coronavirus patient in the morning and evening. Made out of Ayurvedic elements like Ashwagandha, Giloy and Tulsi, coronil was helpful in the treatment of COVID-19 patients and showed 100 percent recovery rate. Swami Ramdev said, "We have had 100 per cent recovery rate among the patients on whom we tried our remedies. I am confident that even if I contract coronavirus, I will recover from it within a matter of days." He went on to say that a lo of positive patients were cured by the Ayurvedic remedies that have been manufactured by Patanjali.

On Saturday, Patanjali CEO Acharya Balkrishna on Saturday told ANI, "We appointed a team of scientists after COVID-19 outbreak. Firstly, the simulation was done and compounds were identified which can fight the virus. Then, we conducted clinical case study on many positive patients and we've got 100% favourable results. After taking our medicine, COVID patients recovered in 5-14 days and then tested negative. So, we can say cure for COVID is possible through Ayurveda. We're performing controlled clinical trials only. In the next 4-5 days, evidence and data will be released by us."

Swami Ramdev suggested that apart from the medicine, performing yogasans and pranayam daily is helpful in keeping the COVID019 infection away. On India TV's special show, he listed out a homemade decoction or kaadha which can prove beneficial in the treatment of coronavirus. Made out of elements like Giloy, ginger, raw turmeric, black pepper, basil leaves, mulethi, ashwagandha, asparagus, cinnamon, amla, neem, this kaadha can be made at home and is helpful in increasing your immunity against coronavirus infection.

