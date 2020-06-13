Patanjali COVID-19 cure: Know more about Acharya Balkrishna's claim on coronavirus treatment through Ayurveda

Image Source : NETWORK_NEWSGUJARAT/ INSTAGRAM All you need to know about Acharya Balkrishna's claim on coronavirus treatment through Ayurveda

While scientists and pharma companies across the globe are struggling to find a cure for COVID-19, Patanjali claims to have developed a treatment for coronavirus. Yoga Guru Swami Ramdev's consumer goods and herbal medicine company Patanjali Ayurved's CEO has claimed to discover the cure with "100 per cent favourable results".

What Did Patanjali CEO Acharya Balkrishna Say On COVID-19 Treatment Through Ayurveda?

Patanjali CEO Acharya Balkrishna on Saturday told ANI, "We appointed a team of scientists after COVID-19 outbreak. Firstly, simulation was done and compounds were identified which can fight the virus. Then, we conducted clinical case study on many positive patients and we've got 100% favourable results. After taking our medicine, COVID patients recovered in 5-14 days and then tested negative. So, we can say cure for COVID is possible through Ayurveda. We're performing controlled clinical trials only. In next 4-5 days,evidence and data will be released by us."

#WATCH We appointed a team of scientists after #COVID19 outbreak. Firstly, simulation was done&compounds were identified which can fight the virus. Then, we conducted clinical case study on many positive patients&we've got 100% favourable results: Acharya Balkrishna,CEO Patanjali pic.twitter.com/3kiZB6Nk2o — ANI (@ANI) June 13, 2020

Status Of COVID-19 Vaccine or Drug

Vaccine for treating Coronavirus is still being researched and developed. Scientists, governments, and pharma companies across the globe have reached various stages of development of finding a cure. Some have also shown promising results.

Coronavirus New Symptoms: Loss Of Smell And Taste

According to the revised clinical management protocols released by the Union Health Ministry on Saturday for health professionals as a reference, loss of smell (anosmia) or taste (ageusia) have been added to the list of COVID-19 symptoms. Other symptoms include fever, cough, fatigue, shortness of breath, expectoration, myalgia, rhinorrhea, sore throat and diarrhoea.

How Does Coronavirus Spread?

The Health Ministry says that person-to-person transmission happens through close contact. This mainly occurs when the infected person coughs, sneezes or talks and the respiratory droplets are released "These droplets may also land on surfaces, where the virus remains viable. Infection can also occur if a person touches an infected surface and then touches his or her eyes, nose or mouth," the document says.

The Ministry further states that those above 60 years of age are more vulnerable to COVID-19. According to the Health Ministry, those with underlying non-communicable diseases such as diabetes, hypertension and cardiac disease, among others, are also at a high risk.

