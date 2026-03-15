Matrize-IANS Opinion Poll predicts Mamata's fourth time return to Bengal throne; easy win for Himanta in Assam

New Delhi:

The opinion poll by Matrize-IANS has predicted Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's return in West Bengal again, though it will be a tough contest for the Trinamool Congress this time. As per the survey, the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) is expected to get around 155 - 170 seats, while BJP may get 100 - 115 seats.

In Assam, the people is likely to put their faith again with the CM Himanta Biswa Sarma-led BJP government. As per the survey, BJP is likely to bag 96-98 seats, Congress: 26-28 seats.

West Bengal Opinion Poll

TMC: 155-170 BJP: 100-115 AIMIM: 5-6 Others: 0-1 Congress: 00

Assam Opinion Poll

BJP: 96-98

Congress: 26-28

AIUDF: 1-5

Others: 1-3.

Tamil Nadu Opinion Poll

Opinion Poll predicted NDA's return in Tamil Nadu.

NDA: 114-127

DMK: 104-114

TVK: 6-12

Others: Zero.

Opinion Poll predicts CM Pinarayi Vijayan's third term in Kerala

CM Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF likely to retain third term in Kerala.

LDF: 61-71

UDF: 58-69

BJP: 2

Others: 0

Assembly election Dates 2026

The Election Commission has announced the dates of assembly elections for West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam and the Union Territory of Puducherry today, March 15. As per the Election Commission, the polling in Assam, Kerala, Puducherry will take place on April 9, the counting on May 4. The election in Tamil Nadu will be held on April 23, the counting on May 4. The election in West Bengal will be held in two phases - April 23 and 29, the counting will be held on May 4.

A total of 17.4 crores to participate in elections in Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, the voting will be held in a total of 2.19 lakhs polling stations.

West Bengal Assembly Election Dates

The West Bengal will go for poll in two phases on April 23 and 29, with the results will be announced on May 4. West Bengal's 294-seat assembly will see a fierce battle between the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), led by Mamata Banerjee since 2011, and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). In Assam, the BJP-led NDA government faces off against Congress for all 126 seats. Kerala's 140-seat contest pits the incumbent Left Democratic Front (LDF) against the United Democratic Front (UDF), with the BJP-led NDA entering aggressively by planning to field candidates in around 100 seats, while allies like Bharat Dharma Jana Sena (BDJS) and Twenty20 cover the rest.

Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Dates

The assembly election in Tamil Nadu will be held in a single phase on April 23, the result will be announced on May 4. Tamil Nadu's 234 assembly seats are heating up as parties finalize seat-sharing deals and ramp up campaigns within their alliances. Puducherry's 30 constituencies for the 16th Legislative Assembly feature Congress allied with DMK and CPI against a opposition bloc of All India NR Congress, BJP, and AIADMK. To ensure free and fair elections, ECI has deployed Central Observers under Article 324 of the Constitution and Section 20B of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, for efficient oversight at the field level.

Assam, Keralam, Puducherry Assembly Election Dates

The North Eastern state of Assam, Keralam and Puducherry will go for poll in a single phase on April 9, the counting of votes will take place on May 4.