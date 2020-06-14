Coronil: Swami Ramdev shares cure for coronavirus through Ayurvedic medicine, yogasanas and pranayam

Image Source : INDIA TV Swami Ramdev shares cure for coronavirus through Ayurvedic medicine, yogasanas and daily pranayam

The novel coronavirus which began from China's Wuhan city has taken away lakhs of lives all over the world. In India as well, the number of cases are increasing day by day and has crossed the toll of 308993. Now that the lockdown has been lifted by the central and various state governments, it becomes crucial for everyone to take care of themselves. The only way how you can keep the infection of COVID-19 at bay is y increasing the immunity if your body which can be done by regularly practicing various yogasanas and pranayams that Swami Ramdev has been teaching in a special show on India TV called 'Corona Se Jung, Swami Ramdev Ke Sang.' In today's special segment, he again mentioned the importance of daily exercise and also spoke about how his herbal medicine company Patanjali has discovered the cure of coronavirus with '100 percent favourable results.' He even said that the medicine helps in the primary and the secondary prevention, along with providing control and cure for the virus.

Know everything about Patanjali's medicine for the treatment of COVID-19 here:

On Saturday, Patanjali CEO Acharya Balkrishna on Saturday told ANI, "We appointed a team of scientists after COVID-19 outbreak. Firstly, the simulation was done and compounds were identified which can fight the virus. Then, we conducted clinical case study on many positive patients and we've got 100% favourable results. After taking our medicine, COVID patients recovered in 5-14 days and then tested negative. So, we can say cure for COVID is possible through Ayurveda. We're performing controlled clinical trials only. In the next 4-5 days, evidence and data will be released by us."

Talking about the medicine, Swami Ramdev during the special show on India TV revealed that Patanjali's Coronil medicine has treated hundreds of people. Further, he revealed that taking the medicine in the morning and evening will help the treatment of COVID-19 patients in just 5 to 14 days. Made out of Ayurvedic elements like Tulsi, Giloy, and Ashwagandha, the medicine has passed clinical trials successfully.

Now, let us know about various asanas here:

YOGASANAS TO KEEP CORONAVIRUS AWAY:

Vrikshana Tadaasana Surya Namaksar Bhujangasana Garudasana Pawanmuktasana Makrasana Markatasnasana

PRANAYAM TO KEEP CORONAVIRUS AWAY:

Bhastrika

Kapal Bhati

Anulom Vilom

Udgith

Sheetali Prayanam

Sheetkari Pranayam

Nadadhari

