Know about Ghee Coffee benefits and the easiest way to make it

You may find it strange to hear the name Ghee Coffee, but this coffee is now trending a lot among people. Yes, let us tell you that this coffee is one of the favorite coffees of Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar. Ghee coffee not only tastes good but it is also very beneficial for health. Bhumi had recently shared her picture with this coffee on Instagram. So today, know about the benefits of drinking ghee coffee and the quickest way to make it.

Benefits of ghee coffee

Ghee helps in boosting coffee metabolism, which helps in weight loss. Ghee reduces the amount of coffee acid. Because ghee contains a good amount of calcium which helps in reducing its effect. Consumption of ghee coffee also helps in digestion. Ghee helps digest coffee and food. Consumption of ghee and coffee helps in reducing swelling, it also strengthens the intestinal lining. Ghee improves coffee hormone production, due to which your mood remains good and fresh. Consuming ghee and coffee provides energy and also helps in concentrating.

How to make ghee coffee?

Put coffee in water and boil it.

When it boils, add ghee to it

And cook for some more time.

Now filter it and drink it hot.

It might take you by surprise but not only Bhumi but several Bollywood actors like to start their day with a spoon of ghee. Several leading ladies like Kriti Sanon, Shilpa Shetty, Malaika Arora, and Jahnvi Kapoor have time and again mentioned that the first thing they have in the morning is a spoon of ghee or ghee tea or coffee. The benefits of consuming ghee first thing in the morning do wonders for your body. However, is someone faces any side effects then they should visit a doctor for medical advice.

