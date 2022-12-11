Know these 6 surprising health benefits of Pomegranate peels

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Know the health benefits of Pomegranate peels

Pomegranate peels are generally dumped and thought of as inedible, but they are used regularly for various health and beauty benefits in Ayurvedic medicine, an alternative practice with roots in Indian culture. Pomegranates and their juice may help improve blood pressure, blood glucose, and cholesterol levels, among other benefits. The red peels comprise about 50% of the fruit and contain more antioxidants than the juice.

Here are a few benefits of pomegranate peel we probably never knew

1. Help in detoxification of the body

Antioxidants proactively fight toxic agents in the body. Hence, the high antioxidant content of pomegranate peel is a capable tool when used to detoxify the body. A study found that the aqueous extract of pomegranate peel may promote detoxification. It is said to be very useful in fighting the toxins that are present in the body.

2. It prevents wrinkles and other signs of aging

The peels prevent the breakdown of collagen in your skin, in turn promoting cell growth, which helps delay signs of aging and wrinkles effectively. Because of its healing properties, pomegranate peels can effectively fight acne, pimples and rashes. The peels are rich in antioxidants and help in keeping bacteria and other infections at bay.

3. Reduce the risk of chronic diseases

Pomegranate peels may reduce risk factors for chronic conditions like heart disease and diabetes. A study found that supplementing with 1,000mg of pomegranate peel extract improved cholesterol and blood sugar levels among people with overweight and obesity by acting as an anti-inflammatory agent.

4. May protect against hearing loss

Oxidative stress is a contributing factor when it comes to age-related hearing loss. Because pomegranate peels are so high in antioxidants, which help protect against oxidative damage, they may help prevent hearing loss.

5. It prevents hair loss and prevents dandruff

Pomegranate peels can also help us fight hair loss and prevent the menace of dandruff. Mix dried-pomegranate peel powder with your hair oil. Next, apply it to the roots of the hair and massage thoroughly. You can wash your hair with a mild shampoo after two hours of the application or keep it overnight as per your convenience.

6. Cure sore throat and coughs

According to traditional medicinal practices, pomegranate peel helps relieve cough and is used in a powdered form with water as a gargle to help relieve sore throat. Multiple studies suggest that the hydroalcoholic extract of pomegranate peel possesses antibacterial properties that may help in treating sore throat and cough.

