Are soaked almonds better than raw almonds? Find out how they affect your health

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Representative image of almonds

Almonds are one of the most popular nuts. From eating them raw to adding them to puddings and milkshakes, the dry fruit is consumed in various ways. It is said to be rich in a number of vitamins and is believed to have numerous health benefits. This is the prime reason, that almonds are eaten all throughout the year. However, it is often argued about the right way to eat almonds.

Many suggest that the best way to consume almonds is by soaking them overnight. People often say that consuming overnight soaked almonds have better nutritional benefits than eating them raw. Turns out it is just a myth. As per reports, contrary to popular opinion, soaked almonds are only easier to chew, and have no impact on the nutritional benefits of almonds. Crunchy to eat, and rich in Vitamin B2, Vitamin E, magnesium and phosphorous, almonds are a powerhouse of nutrition, be it in any form. However, there are some studies that suggest otherwise too.

One can consume almonds at any time during the day. Almonds are a versatile nut, and can be eaten in any form - raw, as a snack and as part of a meal or a dessert. Whether at home, work or on the go, a handful of almonds are a convenient snack that can be eaten anywhere, any time of the day and through the year. You could keep some almonds handy in a tiffin box so you'll always have your perfect daily portion.

However, to stay safe and healthy, it is best to consult an expert and opt for a healthier lifestyle.

-- with IANS inputs

Disclaimer: The article is for educational and informational purposes only. It does not constitute as medical advice. Please consult a doctor before starting any treatment.

Latest Health News