Keep COVID-19 away through these yogasanas and home remedies by Swami Ramdev

At present, the entire country is battling the coronavirus. It is affecting everyone, both physically and mentally. This even took a toll on everyone when the news of Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek being COVID-19 positive came. In such times, India TV's special program 'Corona Se Jung, Baba Ramdev's Sang', will come to your rescue. Swami Ramdev today shared how everyone can keep themselves healthy with the help of yoga, pranayam and Ayurvedic kadha or decoction. Not only this, he even revealed that these pranayama can be done by both those who are infected with corona and those who are not infected. Those who are infected with corona should do pranayama for 5 minutes and those who are not infected can increase the time of doing pranayama. Along with this, Swami Ramdev said pranayam will not only protect you from the deadly virus but will also help you in fighting many diseases like cancer, diabetes, high blood pressure.

Kapalbhati:

The problem of heart blockage can be overcome by doing Kapalbhati daily in the morning and evening.

Keeps the mind calm.

Removes thyroid problems remotely.

Kapalbhati is helpful in getting rid of cigarette addiction.

People who get addicted to cigarette smoking block their lungs. With the help of Kapalbhati, one can correct lung blockage.

Kapalbhati cures chronic liver, chronic kidney and fatty liver problems.

It is also helpful to overcome the problem of hepatitis.

Anulom Vilom:

Reduces stress.

Removes problems related to phlegm.

Calms the mind thus increasing concentration.

Keeps heart healthy and improves blood circulation.

Ujjayi:

The mind remains calm, get rid of problems like asthma, TB, migraine, insomnia, etc.

Bhramari:

By doing this asana, the mind will remain calm along with relieving tension.

Sheetkari:

Performing this asana relieves stress, hypertension. With this, a large amount of oxygen goes inside.

Bhastrika:

Performing this pranayama daily is considered good for hypertension, asthma, heart disease, TV, tumors, BP, liver cirrhosis, sinus, any kind of energy and lungs.

By doing bhastrika, the level of oxygen in the body increases. Due to which cancer cells die.

Learn how to make Ayurvedic kadha at home to keep COVID-19 away:

According to Swami Ramdev, this decoction made of medicines will not only protect you from corona, but will also protect you from other diseases. You don't need any special thing to make this decoction. Learn about the method of making this decoction.

Things needed to make the decoction:

Ashwagandha

Giloy

Basil leaves 8-10,

Black Pepper 4-5

Cinnamon

Mulethi

Ginger

turmeric

Method to make decoction-

Take Ashwagandha, Giloy, Basil 8-10 leaves, 4-5 black pepper, a little cinnamon, mulethi, a ginger lump, a turmeric lump. Put all these in the Imamadasta and crush it well. After this, put all these things in a liter of water and boil it well. When 100 or 200 grams of water is left, filter it. After filtering, consume it slowly.

Latest News on Coronavirus

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage