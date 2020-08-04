Jadi Buti Diwas: Swami Ramdev shares Ayurvedic cures to get rid of diseases

According to Swami Ramdev, yoga and Ayurveda can prove to be the Brahmastra in the COVID19 period as they are very effective in boosting immunity and keep the diseases at bay. The decoction of Giloy, Ginger, Black Pepper and Turmeric not only strengthens the immunity but also keeps the stress and tension away. Ayurveda is the ancient medicinal treatment, people have been using to treat diseases from the roots. It is necessary to include Yoga and Ayurveda in our everyday life to battle this deadly infection.



Ayurveda has been called the treasure of medicines. There are around 1200 herbs in Ayurveda which are very effective for the human body. Every herb has its benefits but it is also important to have knowledge of it. Learn from Swami Ramdev about the herbs that are easily found and you can use them in your home.

Get rid of diseases using Ayurvedic herbs

Arjun Ki Chaal Gooseberry(Amla) Myrobalan plant (harad) Baheda Dhatura Aloe vera Vidhara Ki Jad Shatavari Asparagus Ashwagandha Giloy Neem Basil (Tulsi)

Benefits of Ashwagandha

Ashwagandha is one of the most useful ayurvedic herbs. It increases strength and immunity which is very important in today's time when the coronavirus infection is spreading rapidly. It also reduces blood and sugar levels and has anti-cancer properties. It boosts fertility in men and keeps the depression at bay.

Benefits of Shatavari

It has anti-inflammatory properties

Boosts immune system

Help relieve cough and treat diarrhea effectively

Shatavari act as a diuretic and helps treat ulcers.

Benefits of Amla (Gooseberry)

Amla is called Rasayana in Ayurveda

It is very effective in skin allergy, fever and loose motion

It is very beneficial for the heart as well

Eating Amla increases the immunity of the body.

Benefits of Giloy

Giloy's other name is Amrita in Ayurveda

Effective in arthritis and gout diseases

Effective in increasing platelets in the blood

Benefits of Tulsi (Basil)

Tulsi increases immunity in the body

Tulsi plant is found in every house and adding a leaf of it in the tea is very effective in keeping diseases away.

Tulsi leaf helps in treating cold, cough

Benefits of neem

Neem leaves are effective in skin problem

It helps in blood purification

It also helps in treating ulcers, diabetes, gum diseases and liver problems

Treats upset stomach and eye disorder

Do pranayamas with Ayurvedic cures

Swami Ramdev suggests doing pranayamas along with consuming ayurvedic cures as they are very effective in treating diseases. He suggests doing kapalbhati, anulom vilom, bhramari, ujjayi, bhramari and udgith. Pranayamas helps in regulating blood circulation in the body and keeps the depression at bay.

