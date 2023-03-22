Iron Deficiency: Here are some foods and tips to prevent it

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Iron Deficiency: Here are some foods and tips to prevent

Iron deficiency is a common nutritional deficiency worldwide, affecting millions of people. Iron is an essential mineral required for the production of red blood cells, which carry oxygen throughout the body. Without enough iron, the body can't produce enough haemoglobin, leading to anaemia, fatigue, and other health issues.

Here are a few foods and tips to prevent iron deficiency.

Meats

Poultry and fish are rich in iron, with salmon and tuna being particularly good sources of iron. Consuming red meat, such as beef and pork, in moderation can also provide the body with the iron it needs.

Eggs

Eggs are naturally packed with essential nutrients, including iron, vitamins, and proteins. One hundred grams of eggs contains up to 1.2mg of iron, making them a great source of iron.

Legumes (like beans, lentils, and chickpeas)

For vegetarians, lentils provide an exceptional source of iron. A single cup of lentils contains approximately 6.6 milligrams of iron. They can be incorporated into a variety of dishes, such as salads and dal preparations.

Dark leafy greens

With 2.7mg of iron in every 100 grams, spinach is widely recognized as the top source of iron. Other leafy greens like kale, collard greens, and Swiss chard are also rich in iron.

Nuts and seeds

Nuts and seeds are not only delicious and satiating snacks, but they also help maintain the iron in the body. When lightly roasted in oil with salt, 100 grams of mixed nuts may contain as much as 2.6mg of iron.

Apart from incorporating these iron-rich foods into your diet, there are a few other recommendations to prevent iron deficiency. Citrus fruits, like oranges and grapefruits, are an integral part of preventing iron deficiency, as they contain Vitamin C, which helps the body absorb iron efficiently. Coffee and tea should be avoided during meals or within two hours of eating iron-rich foods, as they contain tannins that can inhibit iron absorption.

Iron is an essential mineral required for the production of red blood cells, and iron deficiency can lead to several health issues. Incorporating iron-rich foods like meats, eggs, legumes, dark leafy greens, and nuts and seeds into your diet to prevent iron deficiency. Additionally, consuming citrus fruits and avoiding tea and coffee during meals can also help prevent iron deficiency. By following these simple recommendations, you can ensure that your body gets the iron it needs to stay healthy.

