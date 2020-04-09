Image Source : INDIA TV How far is India from Coronavirus Stage 3? Doctors answer

Coronavirus has caused outrage all over the world. Talking about our country, the cases of this epidemic are increasing every day. For this reason, 20 places in Delhi and 15 places in Uttar Pradesh have been sealed as hotspots of coronavirus. Looking at the increasing cases in the country, questions are arising in the minds of people whether India will be able to avoid going to Stage 3 now or not. In order to know the answers to queries like these, a panel of doctors answered the questions about coronavirus in India TV's special program 'How far, how close?'

What is a community spread?

According to the doctors, when the coronavirus enters stage III, it spreads very rapidly from one area to another. It can spread without even the person traveling abroad. The infected person unknowingly spreads the virus. Not only this, COVID-19 also spreads through objects.

Stage 1

In this stage, only one person is infected with the coronavirus.

Stage 2

In stage 2 the virus spreads over a region. Currently, the country is passing through this stage due to which the hotspot sites are being completely sealed and screened

How can community spread be avoided?

In this regard, Dr. Virendra Atam says that the cases of coronavirus are increasing rapidly but we have not come in Stage 3 yet. If we are able to seal the lockdown and hotspot areas correctly, then the extreme situation can be avoided. Along with this, people should be aware of the situation and support the doctors and policemen.

Doctor Sanjeev Choubey from China said that when the community starts spreading, then there is a lot of danger. In such a situation, along with lockdown, social distancing has to be taken care of. Along with this, there is a great need for people to have positive thinking.

Doctor Jayesh Seth said that if the coronavirus in the country is to be prevented from causing community spread, then the hotspots should be sealed immediately. People should be screened in these areas as well. Also, the public needs to be aware of the coronavirus and take measures to build strong immunity to fight the infection.

Doctor Balwinder Singh says that we should learn from the mistakes of the country like Italy because there was not even a slight consideration of social distancing from the people there due to which the situation there reached Stage 3.

Therefore, it is most important to maintain social distance. Along with this, the law should be strictly followed in locking hotspots as well as in places with the lockdown.

