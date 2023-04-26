Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Hormonal Imbalance? These 5 habits could be silently messing up your health read here

Admit it: when you feel off or out of sorts and have no idea why, you probably blame it on hormones, right? The strange thing is, you're probably correct. These chemical messengers buzzing about inside, control your entire system, regulating your appetite, weight, cycle, and other functions. However, hormone oddness is not a random phenomenon over which you have no control. Certain behaviours can trigger them to spike or drop, wreaking havoc on your body. Check out these five bad behaviours that can ruin your mental and physical health.

Caffeine

Caffeine, when consumed in excess, has the potential to disturb our hormonal balance. "Caffeine stimulates the production of cortisol, our stress hormone." Elevated cortisol levels aren't always negative, but they can impair your body's capacity to manage inflammation.

Inadequate Sleep

Sleep is the single most powerful mechanism for our bodies to reboot, recharge and rejuvenate. Your body requires adequate rest to function correctly, and when it does not receive enough, the stress response is triggered. In addition to exhaustion, a lack of sleep will cause the same problems as stress.

Skipping Meals

We all have hectic schedules that require us to forgo breakfast or, in some cases, lunch. Breakfast, while being the most important meal of the day, for others is simply a tiny toast or coffee. Such practices might impair your general health and cause hormonal imbalances in the long run.

Going too hard at the gym

It is always beneficial to engage in physical activity in order to burn calories. However, if you go all-in at the gym or do high-intensity interval training (HIIT) during every phase of your menstrual cycle or injury, you may experience hormonal imbalances.

Endocrine-disturbing chemicals

Plastic water bottles, aluminium cans, and cosmetics can contain endocrine-disrupting toxins. These substances can disrupt the normal functioning of your body's endocrine system, which is in charge of hormone secretion.

