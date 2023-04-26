Copper bottle Drinking water: Is it good to drink water from a copper vessel daily?

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Copper Bottle Drinking Water Benefits

Copper bottle Drinking water: Copper is a component in the body that helps make red blood cells (RBC's) and keeps nerve cells and the immune system healthy. It also helps in building collagen, bones and tissues. In addition, copper is also an antioxidant that can reduce free radicals that damage cells and DNA. Not only this, copper helps the body to absorb iron. For this, many people recommend drinking water in a copper bottle. But, the question is should we drink water in a copper bottle daily for these benefits?

Drink water in a copper bottle daily:

According to the National Institutes of Health of Dietary Supplements, drinking water stored in a copper bottle is beneficial, but not all the time because it can cause copper toxicity in the body, which can harm the body. Not only this, keeping this bottle full of water daily can also cause rusting, due to which the problem can increase further.

Side effects of drinking water from copper bottle daily:

When you start drinking water in a copper bottle everyday, then copper starts mixing in the blood and damages the kidney and liver. Copper particles, or crystals, can cause irritation to your nose and throat when inhaled as well. Due to this, you may feel symptoms like dizziness and headache.

Rules of drinking water in copper vessel

It is very important to know about the rules related to water consumption in copper utensils. Firstly, store water in a copper bottle overnight for 6-8 hours and drink it in the morning. Apart from this, you should drink the water of this bottle only 2 to 3 times a day. Do not drink its water throughout the day, otherwise you may suffer loss instead of profit.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purpose only and should not be taken as professional medical advice. Please consult a doctor before starting any fitness regime or medical advice.

Latest Health News