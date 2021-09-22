Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Home remedies for insomnia: Eat Onions, makhanas and other things for a peaceful sleep

Insomnia or sleep disorder is a root cause of many other diseases. The condition can be short term or long term and can also come and go. People with insomnia continuously feel exhausted. The lack of a peaceful night's sleep leads to fatigue, the person becomes irritable and has constant mood swings. To lead a healthy life, it is necessary that you have a good diet, get plenty of sleep and do yoga.

There are many people who fall asleep as soon as they go to bed and there are many others who have problems like sleeplessness, restlessness. And in case you fall asleep eventually, you keep waking up again and again. There can be many reasons for having poor sleep.

According to Swami Ramdev, insomnia can be caused due to a hectic lifestyle, not exercising and taking excessive tension. If you are also troubled by this problem, then along with these pranayamas, you can make some changes in your diet that will benefit you.

Shirodhara

Shirodhara is an Ayurvedic healing technique and involves using a special type of oil made from Ayurvedic herbs. The procedure can be done using oil, milk, ghee or water. In this therapy, you pour the liquid on your forehead and then massage the forehead and head. In case you are doing Shirodhara with water, you can sit under a tap for 10-15 minutes and you will feel relaxed.

Anulom Vilom

Anulom Vilom can help produce a good night's sleep as it releases all mental fatigue, calms the mind and induces sleep. It is an alternate nostril breathing exercise that regulates blood pressure and calms the nervous system.

Kapalbhati

Kapalbhati also calms the mind and helps to regulate mood swings and minor anxiety. The asana gives a sense of balance and makes the brain feel de-stressed,

Makhana

Makhana has antioxidants, anti-inflammatory and anti-tumour properties. It can also be used for fever, to improve the digestive system and for diarrhoea. Consuming it also gets rid of the problem of sleeplessness. You can eat makhana after frying it lightly in ghee or you can eat makhana kheer as well.

Onion

Onion is rich in vitamins, minerals and anti-oxidant properties with amino acids which are responsible for good sleep. Therefore, include more and more onions in your diet.

Barley

Barley contains vitamin B-complex, iron, calcium, magnesium, manganese, selenium, zinc, copper, protein, amino acids, dietary fibres and many types of anti-oxidants. Therefore, if you are also facing the problem of sleeplessness, then drink barley water. Soak barley at night and drink its water in the morning.