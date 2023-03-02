Heatwave Alert! Self-hydration tips that are simple to implement

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Summertime: Self-hydration tips that are simple to implement

Drinking adequate water is crucial for leading a healthy lifestyle. Despite this, many people find it difficult to constantly drink water and frequently forget to do so, especially if they are busy. The lack of water can cause dehydration, which can damage kidneys, lead to unbalanced electrolytes, and cause other health problems.

Here are a few tips which can be helpful if you are looking for ways to keep yourself hydrated:

1. Always carry a water bottle

You can drink more water if you have a water bottle with you throughout the day. You can easily drink water when you are running errands, traveling, at home, work, or school. When you keep a water bottle nearby, it can also serve as a visual reminder to drink more water. By keeping the bottle on your desk or table, you will constantly be reminded to drink more.

2. Set reminders

An app or an alarm on your smartphone or smartwatch can also remind you to drink more water. If you struggle with forgetfulness or being too busy to drink enough water, set a reminder to take a few sips of water every 30 minutes.

3. Have some water before every meal

Make a habit of drinking one glass of water before each meal to increase your water intake. It will help you intake fewer calories along with keeping hydrated.

4. Eat water-rich foods

Foods that contain high amounts of water are a simple way to get more water. Try to include fruits and vegetables with high water content in your diet.

5. Drink coconut water

If you are bored of drinking the same tasteless water, you can try supplementing your water intake with healthy coconut water.

Latest Health News