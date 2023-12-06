Gajer ka Halwa to Peanut Chikki: 5 Indian sweets that can keep your body warm

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK 5 Indian sweets that can keep your body warm

In the winter season, one should eat such food which provides warmth to the body. Doing this not only maintains health but also provides relief to heart patients. Soup, dry fruits, and green vegetables must be consumed during the winter season. Also, if you like sweets, you can make many sweets in winter which will be tasty and healthy too. So let us know about five such sweets which you can eat without any hesitation in winter.

1. Carrot laddus

Everyone must have made and eaten carrot halwa in winter. So this time instead of halwa, you can make small carrot laddus.

2. Peanut Chikki

There is hardly anyone who dislikes jaggery and peanut chikki. Eating jaggery in the winter season not only keeps the body warm but also keeps the metabolic system healthy. This sweet is eaten during Makar Sankranti and Lohri.

3. Sesame Laddus

During the time of Makar Sankranti and Lohri, sesame laddus are made and eaten in abundance. During the winter season, sesame seeds provide benefits to the body and also keep it warm.

4. Dry ginger and fenugreek laddus

Dry ginger and fenugreek laddu is a traditional sweet but it can also be consumed as a medicine. These laddus are very beneficial for pregnant women in the winter season.

5. Gajer ka Halwa

The basic ingredient to make carrot halwa is carrot. These red-orange root vegetables are superfoods rich in vitamins A, C, and K. Carrots are also rich in fiber, which helps keep your digestive system good, strengthening metabolism, and taking care of intestinal health. The many vitamins in carrots not only help in improving your eyesight but also help in reducing cholesterol levels while taking care of heart health. Carrots are also a good source of beta-carotene, potassium, and several antioxidants that help maintain or manage a healthy weight. These antioxidants help reduce the risk of many types of cancer.

