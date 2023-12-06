China's mysterious virus creates havoc across the world: Its symptoms and prevention here

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Know everything about China's mystery virus.

People across the country and the world were just recovering from the havoc of Corona when another mysterious disease attacked. This disease which originated from China has now spread to America. This dangerous virus has spread in China and is known as Mystery Virus. However, the World Health Organization (WHO) has named it as White Lung Syndrome. This mysterious disease is slowly spreading all over the world. This disease is affecting small children the most. When India TV asked Dr Devendra Singh about why children are becoming more victims of this disease, and how to protect yourself and your children by recognising its symptoms.

What is White Lung Syndrome?

Doctor Devendra says that its cause has not been ascertained yet. Mycoplasma pneumonia bacteria can be the main cause of this disease. This disease has a bad effect on a person's lungs. The lungs of patients affected by this become swollen and they start appearing white. Actually, in the report that comes after taking an X-ray, the lungs appear black, but in the X-ray report of the person suffering from this virus, the lungs appear white, hence it has been given this name.

Reasons why children are becoming victims of this disease

Mostly small children are becoming victims of this disease. The main reason behind this is the weak immune system of children. The immunity of children between 5 and 10 years develops slowly. That means, in a way, their immune system is weak. In such a situation, any virus first attacks weak immunity. For this reason, children are becoming the maximum victims of this disease.

Symptoms of White Lung Syndrome

Trouble breathing

Persistent chest pain

Feeling tired all the time

Having a cold and cough

Mild fever

Feeling cold

Prevention Tips:

To protect yourself from this disease, maintain a long distance. Sanitize your hands and wash them frequently. Even if you have a mild fever, consult a doctor immediately. Wear a mask immediately in case of a cold and cough. Isolate yourself. Also, keep your diet healthy. Do yoga to avoid weight gain.

