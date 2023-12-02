White Lung Syndrome: America becomes victim of pneumonia after China, know its symptoms, preventive measures

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK What is White Lung Syndrome and its symptoms?

After China, now cases of pneumonia in children are being reported in the Ohio state of America. Apart from America, its cases are also being reported in Denmark and the Netherlands. This mysterious pneumonia has been named White Lung Syndrome. This disease is mostly affecting children aged 3-8 years. No concrete reason as to why this disease is occurring has yet been found. However, some are saying that the cause of this disease is an infection caused by Mycoplasma pneumoniae bacteria. Due to this infection, the lungs are affected. However, till now no connection has been found between this and the respiratory disease occurring in children in China. But, considering the increasing cases, this could be a sign of impending danger.

What is White Lung Syndrome?

This mysterious disease has been named White Lung Syndrome because after getting affected by it, white-colored patches start appearing in the lungs. Due to this disease, there is swelling in the lungs, due to which there can be problems in the lungs and respiratory tract. It is mild in the beginning but it can become serious later on.

Symptoms of white lung syndrome

Cough and cold Runny nose or nasal congestion Sore throat Fever Exhaustion Feeling cold Having trouble breathing

Although the cause of this disease has not been revealed yet, it can infect another person through the droplets released while sneezing or coughing. Moreover, it can also spread through dirty hands.

How to prevent this?

Most respiratory diseases can be prevented through good hygiene. Therefore to prevent this disease keep in mind the followings:

Wash hands thoroughly with soap before eating or touching the mouth. Cover mouth and nose while sneezing. Throw the used tissue in the dustbin only, do not throw it here and there in the open. Stay home if you are sick, and avoid going out. Use a mask while going out. If there is no water outside, clean your hands using sanitizer. Avoid eating or drinking anything kept outside in the open.

