From whole grains to lean protein: Top picks for a fatty liver-friendly diet

If you have been diagnosed with fatty liver disease (non-alcoholic fatty liver disease or NAFLD), it's important to make dietary changes to support liver health and reduce the accumulation of fat in the liver. A healthy diet can play a crucial role in managing fatty liver. Here are some foods and dietary guidelines to include in your diet:

Fruits and Vegetables: Incorporate a variety of colourful fruits and vegetables into your diet. They are rich in antioxidants, vitamins, and fibre, which can help reduce inflammation and improve liver health. Leafy greens like spinach and kale are especially beneficial.

Whole Grains: Choose whole grains such as brown rice, whole wheat bread, quinoa, and oats over refined grains. Whole grains provide fibre and nutrients that can help stabilize blood sugar levels.

Lean Protein: Include lean sources of protein in your diet, such as skinless poultry, fish, lean cuts of meat, tofu, tempeh, and legumes (beans, lentils, chickpeas). Protein is essential for overall health and can help repair liver tissue.

Healthy Fats: Focus on healthy fats like those found in avocados, nuts, seeds, and olive oil. These fats can help reduce inflammation and support liver function.

Fatty Fish: Fatty fish like salmon, mackerel, and trout are rich in omega-3 fatty acids, which have anti-inflammatory properties and can be beneficial for liver health.

Low-Fat Dairy: Opt for low-fat or fat-free dairy products like yoghurt, milk, and cheese. These provide essential nutrients without the saturated fat content of full-fat dairy.

Limit Added Sugars: Minimize your consumption of foods and beverages high in added sugars, including sugary sodas, candies, and desserts. Excess sugar intake can contribute to liver fat accumulation.

Avoid Processed Foods: Processed and fried foods often contain unhealthy trans fats and high levels of sodium. These should be limited in your diet.

Portion Control: Be mindful of portion sizes to manage calorie intake. Even healthy foods can contribute to weight gain if consumed in excessive amounts.

Stay Hydrated: Drink plenty of water throughout the day. Staying hydrated supports overall health and can help the liver function optimally.

Limit Alcohol: If you have NAFLD, it's important to limit or eliminate alcohol consumption, as alcohol can exacerbate liver damage.

Moderate Caffeine: Coffee may have some protective effects on the liver. Moderate coffee consumption (2-3 cups per day) is generally considered safe for most people with liver conditions.