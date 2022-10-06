Feeling guilty after eating Dussehra food? Try these 5 ways to detoxify your body

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK After Dussehra detoxification can help you in removing the toxins from your body

Dussehra is all about relishing delicious dishes. From fafda, jalebi to sweet dosa, the decorated platter of snacks and mouth-watering dishes convince you to have a taste. But after this day, it becomes important to detoxify your body. Detoxification is a process to minimise the level of toxins in your body.

It is important to give space to your liver to eliminate the toxins from the body. They not only help in removing excess fat but cleanse your blood as well. This process helps to remove harmful chemicals efficiently.

So, don't feel guilty after eating those tasty dishes, it's better to start detoxifying your body.

Water

Water is one of the best ways to remove toxins from the body. It is one of the cheapest ways to cleanse waste from your body. Doctors suggest that it is necessary to drink 2-3 litres of water to keep yourself hydrated.

Lemons

Take lukewarm water and add lemon juice to it. Drink this lukewarm water every morning with an empty stomach. It will not only help you to clear out the toxins but it will also make your digestive system happy.

Honey

Apart from lemon, you can add honey as well to your lukewarm water to resolve your bloating and constipation problems. It is important to note that lemons are rich in Vitamin C, so you can get glowing and bright skin as well.

Green tea

Green tea is for those who can't resist drinking tea on various occasions. Doctors suggest that instead of taking normal tea, it's better to take green tea which is rich in antioxidants and boosts your metabolism. It also helps in reducing weight.

Curd

Curd is also one of the effective ways to reduce the inflammation of the body. As curd is a natural probiotic and has friendly bacteria that are good for your guts. It cools your body and boosts your immunity system and helps in detoxifying your body.

If you've eaten a lot of scrumptious dishes at the end of the day, then don't regret it. It's better to remember that you can detox your body.

Also Read: All you need to know about a cellular detox and cleansing

Also Read: Tips to detoxify body in a healthy way (see pics)

Also Read: Diwali 2022: 5 best ways to make your house look clean and tidy

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purpose only and should not be taken as professional medical advice. Please consult a doctor before starting any fitness regime or medical advice.

Latest Health News