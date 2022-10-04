Diwali 2022: 5 best ways to make your house look clean and tidy

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Housecleaning is a great activity

Diwali season is here. An efficient cleaning becomes an activity that requires time and resources to carry out. It is a process to remove the dirt, and mess that occupies the space around the room and in the corners of the house. It becomes a major task during the festivals because while offering prayers to gods or goddesses, a clean area or a space in the house diverts the negative energy and gives you positivity.

The process of cleaning the mess is carried out to increase the productivity of a person. An area with less mess and dust fills a person with a new kind of competitive spirit. Sometimes, it even does work as a spell that allows you to learn, and memorise faster than in a chaotic house. Not just that, an immaculate house attracts pure thoughts in the house that allows a person to become a planner and effective while doing their work.

Sanitation of the house requires many products that can be used to make your room look well-organised and uncluttered. It looks perfectly clean and tidy. There are various house cleaning products that can be used like vacuum cleaners, flat mops, buckets, microfiber cloths, rubber gloves and broom dustpans. A spotless house during Navratri and Diwali days allows you to devise a strategy for installing a process of storing things accurately and adequately that is primarily intended for use.

There are 5 best ways to make your house look clean and tidy.

1.) Clean the mess in the house, one room at a time: Whenever you eye the untidy area of space, it gives a wrong impression that creates confusion in the mind about the personality of the person. To clean the confusion around your room, it becomes necessary to remove the chaos inside your home.

2.) Gather all clothes in cleaning tools: When it comes to gathering clothes, instruct your children, and instruct them to collect all the mess of clothes and put them in the cleaning tools. As it requires an organisation to keep clothes in one place. Especially during the festival time, clothes in their proper place make the person feel creative.

3.) Wipe mirrors and glass: Wiping the mirrors and glass relaxes your mind and activates your mental health. An exercise to move your hand clockwise with a wiping cloth to clean the mirror and glass can give you clear eyesight as well.

4.) Disinfect countertops of the kitchen and surface tops: If you disinfect the countertops of the kitchen area, then it may build your interest in cooking. Then that energy can be diverted to prepare delicious food for the festival.

5.) Sweep the tubs, sinks and toilets: Sweeping the tubs, sinks and toilets allows you to create healthy movement in the body. As Mahatma Gandhi, father of the Nation once said that cleaning toilets is an act of worship and it is a way to understand the house. At the same time it is also a great way to feel good around you.

