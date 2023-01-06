Eating two eggs daily in winter prevents Vitamin D and B12 deficiency. Know health benefits

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Know the health benefits of eating two eggs daily in winter

Winters bring with them a lot of problems. As the temperature starts to drop, blood circulation slows down, bone pain starts, hair fall and many other health problems begin. In such a situation, just a small change in diet can help avoid many long-lasting issues. You must have often heard that it is beneficial to eat eggs in winter. Mostly, people assume that since eggs help keep the body warm, it is good in the cold season. However, eggs have many nutrients and vitamins that are good for your health. Just eating 2 eggs daily in winter can save you from many problems. So, let us know when and under what conditions the egg should be eaten in winter.

1. Eat Eggs in cold and cough

In winter, the immune system becomes weak and hence people become easy victims of cold and flu. In this case, the protein of the egg increases the strength of the body along with increasing immunity. Apart from this, it contains vitamins B6 and B12 which help in increasing immunity and preventing cold and flu.

2. Eggs for bone health

The egg is beneficial for bones in many ways. It contains Vitamin D and Zinc which are osteogenic bioactive elements. It increases elements like lutein and zeaxanthin and keeps the bones healthy from the inside. In this way, it prevents bone problems such as joint pain and arthritis in winter.

3. Eggs for Vitamin D deficiency

There is less sun in winter. In such a situation, deficiency of Vitamin D persists. One serving of eggs contains 8.2 mcg of vitamin D, which is 82% of the recommended dietary vitamin D intake of 10 mcg per day. That is, by eating two eggs, you can complete the dose of Vitamin D for 1 day. This is a good reason that you start eating eggs daily.

4. Eggs for Vitamin B12 deficiency

One hard-boiled egg contains about 0.6 micrograms of Vitamin B12. This is 25% of your daily allowance. While many claim that the yolk is not good for the body as it increases fat, in order to avoid vitamin B12 deficiency you have to eat the whole egg. Most of the vitamin B12 comes from the yolk. So eat 2 whole eggs daily and avoid vitamin B12 deficiency.

5. Eggs for hair fall in winters

Egg is a great source of protein, which is helpful in preventing hair fall. The problem of hair loss increases in winter and in such a situation, the consumption of eggs is helpful in reducing this problem. Eggs also contain biotin, a B vitamin that is essential for the health of hair, skin and nails.

Source: Australianeggs.org

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purpose only and should not be taken as professional medical advice. Please consult a doctor before starting any fitness regime or medical advice.

