Drinking milk at night before going to sleep? Stop now or you will gain weight

Highlights Drinking cold milk at night before going to sleep is a strict no

A glass of milk has about 120 calories which are not burnt if you go to sleep

Milk also affects detoxification process that is carried out by liver when you sleep at night

Milk is considered very beneficial for health. Especially, it has been found to be very good for the health of children. Milk is rich in calcium and vitamin D, which help in maintaining strong bones and also protect against many diseases. This is the reason why people should definitely include milk in their diet. Some people like to drink milk before leaving the house in the morning and some consume it before sleeping at night. We highlight the disadvantages of drinking milk before sleeping at night.

Milk contains protein and lactose

Milk contains lactose and protein, due to which it should not be consumed before bedtime. This slows down your sleep and sometimes people start having sleep problems.

Detoxification becomes slow

During the night, the liver starts doing the work of detoxification in the body, which is disturbed by milk. That is, the functions of the liver become very slow in those who drink milk at night.

Do not drink cold milk at all

Hot milk at night is still considered fine to an extent, but if you have a habit of sleeping after drinking cold milk, then it is not good at all.

Problem with digestion

Many nutritionists also believe that drinking milk at night causes problems with digestion. If your stomach is not clean or there are problems in digesting food, then stop drinking milk at night.

Risk of weight gain

If you drink milk at night, then your risk of gaining weight can also increase. About 120 calories are found in a glass of milk and due to sleeping after drinking milk, calories are not even burnt.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purpose only and should not be taken as professional medical advice. Please consult a doctor before starting any fitness regime or medical advice.