Don’t let winter make you sick; 5 ways to boost immunity and keep diseases at bay

Winter is here and so are the problems that come along with the cold season. Most of us end up sneezing and coughing throughout the season due to weak immune systems. Let’s find out 5 things you can do to increase your immunity this winter season. Winter is getting cozy with the blanket and layer up. However, if we don’t have a strong immune system, even 5 layers of clothing are not going to be of much help. Something or the other will trigger our system with viral infections.

Here are a few ways that can rev up our immunity and keep infections at bay

1. Stay hydrated

Staying hydrated is not something for the summer season, we need to drink plenty of water in winter too, especially because the air is so dry. Water is responsible for most of the healthy functioning of our body. It helps boost immunity, keep our skin and hair healthy and also keeps our energy levels up. “Try to drink at least eight glasses of water per day.

2. Eat healthy

As basic as this sounds, it is a very important point. What we eat is what we are. If we want a healthy immune system, eating a diet full of vitamins and minerals is necessary. Including fruits rich in vitamins A, C and B like beets, squash, oranges, etc. will be of huge help. Also, include vegetables rich in iron like sweet potatoes, broccoli and leafy green vegetables.

3. Sleep well

Lack of sleep not only increases stress and lack of concentration, but it also affects our immune system negatively. Getting at least 6-8 hours of sleep is very important to allow the body to rest and keep our immunity levels high.

4. Exercise Regularly

Exercise is a great way to increase immunity because it helps our body produce immunity-boosting hormones. When our body sweats while exercising, it helps flush out the toxins from the body. This also helps our body to fight off any germs. On average, a person should get 30 minutes of exercise per day.

5. Use Essential Oils

Essential oils are oils made from the extracts of certain fruits and flowers and have an aromatic smell. They are used to treat various problems like headaches and stress. They can be a great way to boost immunity during the winter, so try diffusing immunity-boosting essential oils like lemon, peppermint, or eucalyptus in your home

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purpose only and should not be taken as professional medical advice. Please consult a doctor before starting any fitness regime or medical advice.

