Typhoid Fever: 5 effective ways to protect yourself from this bacterial infection

Typhoid fever is one of the common diseases which is caused by Salmonella typhi bacteria. Generally, it is contaminated in food and water or when a person comes in close contact with an infected person. It is also one of the serious health threats in the developing world which mostly targets children. Signs and symptoms usually include high fever, headache, stomach pain, constipation, or diarrhea. It is necessary to keep your surroundings clean in order to stay protected from this dangerous disease.

Here are 5 ways to protect yourself from typhoid fever-

1) Wash your hands: Frequently washing your hands in hot, soapy water is a good way to keep the infection at bay. You should wash your hands before eating or preparing food and after using the toilet. You can carry an alcohol-based hand sanitizer for times when water is not available.

2) Avoid drinking untreated water: Contaminated drinking water is the most serious problem in several areas where typhoid fever is considered endemic. Drink only bottled water or canned or bottled carbonated water. Carbonated bottled water is safe than non-carbonated bottled water.

3) Avoid raw fruits and vegetables: There are many raw vegetables that are washed in contaminated water. You should avoid fruits and vegetables that you can't peel, especially lettuce.

4) Choose hot foods: Avoid food that is stored or served at room temperature. You can steam your hot foods which is the best way to cure your typhoid fever. At the same time, it's best to avoid food from street vendors.

5) Know about your doctors: You can take help from medical services and healthcare units. Then you can take a list of the names, addresses, and phone numbers of the recommended doctors.

Several people even choose the antibiotic treatment, but many dies of the complications. There are many vaccines available against typhoid fever that are effective. Therefore, prevention is better than cure, it is important to protect yourself from getting infected.

