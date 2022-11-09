Health Benefits of Singhara: Weight loss to thyroid, know how water chestnut helps

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ SUMIS_COOKBOOK_18 Health benefits of Water Chestnut aka Singhara

Health Benefits of Singhara: Winter is the season of many nutritious vegetables and fruits. One of the most common fruits in this season is Water Chestnut, aka Singhara. As much as this fruit is delicious, it is equipped with many health benefits. It is said that singhara is especially very beneficial for men. It is not just eaten as a fruit but its flour is used in a number of ways. While observing fast, people mostly eat rotis made of Singhara flour.

Singhara is made of zero fat and according to the USDA database, it is loaded with 4 grams of fibre, 23.9 grams of carbohydrates, 3 grams of protein. Water Chestnuts also contains dietary fibre, potassium, manganese, Vitamin B6, riboflavin, copper.

Health Benefits of Singhara

Singhara is a low calorie fruit, hence, it aides weight loss. It's nutrition value is also very high

Singhara is heart-friendly. It helps in lowering high blood pressure and counters the effect of sodium.

Singhara reduces the risk of cancer as it is high in anti-oxidants.

It is rich in Vitamin B6 which is known to uplift your mood. So, eating water chestnut reduces stress.

Water chestnut is also beneficial in tumors, it prevents the tumor from growing or forming.

If you are suffering from cracked ankles, then include raw singhara in your diet as it provides relief

If you have thyroid, then water chestnut is very beneficial for you. It contains a good amount of iodine which gives relief.

Water chestnut is also very beneficial in inflammation. It contains many such antioxidants including diosmetin, luteolin, fisetin and tectoriginin that repair dead cells and reduce inflammation.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be taken as professional medical advice. Please consult a doctor before starting any fitness regime or medical advice.

