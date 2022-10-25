Diwali Pollution: Beware of Respiratory syncytial virus; tips to avoid breathing issues as air quality worsens

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Beware of the Respiratory syncytial virus

Diwali is synonymous with the bursting of crackers, which leads to a lot of pollution. It can cause problems for those suffering from asthma, chronic pulmonary disorders, and other respiratory issues. The toxic fumes that firecrackers emit can increase the risk of complexities for people infected with Covid too, or those vulnerable to it. Among these respiratory diseases, people must know about the Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). Let's know what are its symptoms and cure.

Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) symptoms

People infected with RSV usually show symptoms within 4 to 6 days after getting infected. Symptoms of RSV infection usually include

*Runny nose

*Decrease in appetite

*Coughing

*Sneezing

*Fever

*Wheezing

These symptoms usually appear in stages and not all at once. In very young infants with RSV, the only symptoms may be irritability, decreased activity, and breathing difficulties.

How to treat Respiratory syncytial virus

Most RSV infections go away on their own in a week or two. There is no specific treatment for RSV infection, though researchers are working to develop vaccines and antivirals (medicines that fight viruses).

Steps to relieve symptoms

*Manage fever and pain with over-the-counter fever reducers and pain relievers, such as acetaminophen or ibuprofen. (Never give aspirin to children.)

*Drink enough fluids. It is important for people with RSV infection to drink enough fluids to prevent dehydration (loss of body fluids).

*Talk to your healthcare provider before giving your child nonprescription cold medicines. Some medicines contain ingredients that are not good for children.

Tips to avoid breathing issues

*Wear a face mask while stepping out. Opt for an anti-pollution face mask that can prevent fumes from making their way into the respiratory system.

*Try to stay indoors with the air conditioner on, if possible, to avoid feeling too suffocated.

* Invest in an air purifier as it can be useful in the present circumstances. Air purifiers filter out the pollutants, toxins and allergens from indoor air.

* People with pre-existing respiratory conditions must keep their emergency medicines, nebulizers and other medical kits handy.

* Eat nutritious food consisting of plenty of fruits and vegetables. This may improve your overall health.

* Any person suffering from a persistent cough, wheezing or breathlessness must reach out to a doctor and avoid coming in contact with other family members.

(Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purpose only and should not be taken as professional medical advice. Please consult a doctor before starting any fitness regime or medical advice.)

