Diwali 2021: How asthma patients can protect their lungs from air pollution

Now that the festival of Diwali is here, the climate of Delhi-NCR has started becoming toxic not only for human being but also nature. The smoke of firecrackers increase the pollution so much that even in afternoon the sun is covered and there is no trace of sunlight. It is a matter of regret that India is ahead of all the countries of the world in terms of pollution. Not only this but you will be surprised to know that 22 cities of India are included in the list of 30 most polluted cities of the world. According to the Meteorological Department, in the next few days, the AQI level of Delhi will reach around 300. In such a situation, it should be our endeavor not to spread pollution on Diwali by burning crackers or by any other means and also plant saplings for clean air.

Swami Ramdev has suggested that not just asthma patients but a normal individual should also make yoga a regualr practise to keep the lungs healthy. Here's everything you need to know about the different lung diseases and their prevention.

Diseases caused by air pollution:

Asthma

Bronchitis

Heart disease

Allergies

Blood disease

Lung cancer

Yogasanas for healthy lungs:

Yogic jogging

Effective in the problem of asthma

increase oxygen to the lungs

body gets energy

body gets stronger

arms and legs are strong

Surya Namaskar

Detoxes the body

increases immunity

better digestive system

Helpful in increasing energy level

Yogasanas that help in weight gain

Sookshma Vyayam:

body is not tired

Various pain relief

radiates energy

body stays fit all day

activates the body

Tadasana:

make the body flexible

Relieves fatigue, stress, anxiety

beneficial for arthritis

effective in heart disease

strengthen back arms

Bhujangasana

strengthens the lower back

Stretches the lungs, shoulders, chest

Liver related problems are removed

Relieves stress, anxiety, depression

Waist, back pain goes away

Markatasana

Beneficial in stomach related problems

Get rid of gas and constipation

strengthen the spine

Beneficial in back pain

good for lungs

Do these pranayam daily:

Anulom-Antonym

Kapalbhati

Bhastrika

Bhramari

Ujjayi

Udgeeth

How to cure eye allergies caused by pollution:

wash eyes with cold water

put rose water in eyes

Cut a cucumber and place it on the eyes

Tips to prevent asthma:

Avoid cold, do yoga by wearing warm clothes

Maintain proper diet and routine

Home remedies for sore throat:

gargle with salt water

Nasyam with Neem Mustard Oil

benefits of chewing mulethi

Using air purifier plants:

peepal plant

neem plant

Ashwagandha, Shatavar, Giloy plant

Money Plant, Snake Plant, Erica Palm and Rubber Plant