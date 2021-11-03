Diwali 2021: How asthma patients can protect their lungs from air pollution

Now that the festival of Diwali is here, the climate of Delhi-NCR has started becoming toxic not only for human being but also nature. The smoke of firecrackers increase the pollution so much that even in afternoon the sun is covered and there is no trace of sunlight. It is a matter of regret that India is ahead of all the countries of the world in terms of pollution. Not only this but you will be surprised to know that 22 cities of India are included in the list of 30 most polluted cities of the world. According to the Meteorological Department, in the next few days, the AQI level of Delhi will reach around 300. In such a situation, it should be our endeavor not to spread pollution on Diwali by burning crackers or by any other means and also plant saplings for clean air.
Swami Ramdev has suggested that not just asthma patients but a normal individual should also make yoga a regualr practise to keep the lungs healthy. Here's everything you need to know about the different lung diseases and their prevention.
Diseases caused by air pollution:
Asthma
Bronchitis
Heart disease
Allergies
Blood disease
Lung cancer
Yogasanas for healthy lungs:
Yogic jogging
Effective in the problem of asthma
increase oxygen to the lungs
body gets energy
body gets stronger
arms and legs are strong
Surya Namaskar
Detoxes the body
increases immunity
better digestive system
Helpful in increasing energy level
Yogasanas that help in weight gain
Sookshma Vyayam:
body is not tired
Various pain relief
radiates energy
body stays fit all day
activates the body
Tadasana:
make the body flexible
Relieves fatigue, stress, anxiety
beneficial for arthritis
effective in heart disease
strengthen back arms
Bhujangasana
strengthens the lower back
Stretches the lungs, shoulders, chest
Liver related problems are removed
Relieves stress, anxiety, depression
Waist, back pain goes away
Markatasana
Beneficial in stomach related problems
Get rid of gas and constipation
strengthen the spine
Beneficial in back pain
good for lungs
Do these pranayam daily:
Anulom-Antonym
Kapalbhati
Bhastrika
Bhramari
Ujjayi
Udgeeth
How to cure eye allergies caused by pollution:
wash eyes with cold water
put rose water in eyes
Cut a cucumber and place it on the eyes
Tips to prevent asthma:
Avoid cold, do yoga by wearing warm clothes
Maintain proper diet and routine
Home remedies for sore throat:
gargle with salt water
Nasyam with Neem Mustard Oil
benefits of chewing mulethi
Using air purifier plants:
peepal plant
neem plant
Ashwagandha, Shatavar, Giloy plant
Money Plant, Snake Plant, Erica Palm and Rubber Plant