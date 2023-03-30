Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Diabetes: Early symptoms you must be watchful about

Diabetes is a serious medical condition that can cause serious health complications if left untreated. There exists a lot of misinformation and misunderstanding surrounding this disease. Early signs such as increased urination frequency, fatigue & slow wound healing are often disregarded or ignored. This causes the condition to worsen and makes it difficult to manage in the long run.

Here are some of the early symptoms of diabetes you must be watchful about:

Frequent urination

Frequent urination, also known as polyuria, can be an early sign of diabetes. When blood sugar levels are too high, the kidneys try to filter and remove the excess glucose through urine. This causes the person to urinate more frequently than usual.

Darker skin around the neck

Acanthosis nigricans is a condition seen around the neck, groin and armpits which presents itself as thick, dark & patchy skin with a velvety or coarse texture. This could be an indication of diabetes so it's best to get it checked out with a medical professional.

Dry mouth

Dryness in the mouth is an unanticipated warning sign of diabetes caused by elevated blood sugar levels reducing saliva production. Further, too little saliva in the mouth could lead to other dental issues, such as putting your teeth and gums at risk. Connecting this concept to the general knowledge we all have about diabetes is essential.

Funny smelling breath

Diabetes can have a funny smelling breath as a side-effect. Medically, it is referred to as diabetic ketoacidosis. This happens when the body cannot utilize insulin properly and instead breaks down fats for energy, releasing ketones in the process. Due to the presence of excess ketones in the bloodstream, the breath smells fruity.

Nausea

Feeling nauseous and throwing up can be a sign of diabetes. This illness affects the digestive system, in particular, increases blood sugar levels which further leads to gastroparesis where one's capacity for food digestion is hampered.

Severe pain in legs

High blood sugar levels can cause nerve damage, which is known as diabetic neuropathy. People with this condition often experience pain, burning sensation or even numbness in the legs & feet region. If you are feeling these symptoms, it could be an indication that your sugar levels are too high.

Frequent infections

Diabetes weakens the body's immune system, thus making the person more prone to catching infections. Furthermore, elevated levels of sugar in the blood weakens their defensive capabilities against microorganisms.

If you experience any of these symptoms, it is important to seek medical attention as soon as possible. Early diagnosis and treatment can help manage diabetes and prevent the development of further health complications.

Latest Health News