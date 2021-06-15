Covid India Live Updates | Is it normal to have a blood clot after getting vaccinated? Know the truth

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Covid India Live Updates

With the drop in Covid19 cases in the second wave, government and health experts are now getting prepared for the third wave of coronavirus. It is said that the third wave can be harmful for children since they have been at home for a year and a half now. Their exposure to COVID-19 and other viruses is almost nonexistent. So the virus can attack them easily. Also, the Covid vaccines have yet to be approved for the pediatric age group. In this situation, following Covid-19 appropriate behavior including wearing masks, maintaining social distancing, getting vaccinated and others is of utmost importance.

On the other hand, there have been many social media posts going viral about the after effects of coronavirus and vaccination. One such question is if it is normal to have a blood clot after getting vaccinated. It is advised not to get confused by the viral rumors on social media, but do check the facts once.

