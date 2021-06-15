Tuesday, June 15, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Health
  4. Covid India Live Updates | Is it normal to have a blood clot after getting vaccinated? Know the truth
Live now

Covid India Live Updates | Is it normal to have a blood clot after getting vaccinated? Know the truth

There have been many social media posts going viral about the after effects of coronavirus and vaccination. One such question is if it is normal to have a blood clot after getting vaccinated. It is advised not to get confused by the viral rumors on social media, but do check the facts once.

Health Desk Health Desk
New Delhi Published on: June 15, 2021 8:23 IST
Covid India Live Updates
Image Source : FREEPIK

Covid India Live Updates

With the drop in Covid19 cases in the second wave, government and health experts are now getting prepared for the third wave of coronavirus. It is said that the third wave can be harmful for children since they have been at home for a year and a half now. Their exposure to COVID-19 and other viruses is almost nonexistent. So the virus can attack them easily. Also, the Covid vaccines have yet to be approved for the pediatric age group. In this situation, following Covid-19 appropriate behavior including wearing masks, maintaining social distancing, getting vaccinated and others is of utmost importance.

On the other hand, there have been many social media posts going viral about the after effects of coronavirus and vaccination. One such question is if it is normal to have a blood clot after getting vaccinated. It is advised not to get confused by the viral rumors on social media, but do check the facts once.

Also Read: Can a COVID19 positive mother continue breastfeeding her child? Some important questions answered

 

Live updates :Covid India Latest Updates

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Jun 15, 2021 8:13 AM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    Is it normal to have a blood clot after getting vaccinated?

    There have been social media posts going viral trhat after getting vaccinated, it is common to get blood clots. However, in the research done in India, it is found that such incidences of blood clotting are almost negligible here.

  • Jun 15, 2021 8:09 AM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    Research on over need of booster dose against COVID-19: AIIMS doctor

    Research is taking place in India, US and several other countries to see if booster dose will be needed for maintaining longer efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines, a senior doctor has said.

    "It is about five months since the start of vaccination in India. Everyone is looking towards the government, doctors and scientists if they are safe or they need a booster dose to make themselves safe. This is the important question and we are having lots of research in India and abroad including US and European countries," Dr Sanjeev Sinha, Professor in Department of Medicine at AIIMS Delhi said.

    "We will have other data also in two-three months. Then we will be able to decide on booster dose. Everything will be based on research. There is some work is going on booster dose at AIIMS also," he added.

    READ MORE

  • Jun 15, 2021 8:08 AM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    Single dose sufficient for those already infected by Covid: Study

    A single dose of vaccine is sufficient for those already infected by Covid-19, revealed a study by Hyderabad's AIG Hospitals.

    The hospital announced on Monday that it conducted a study on 260 healthcare workers who got vaccinated between January 16 and February 5 to assess the immunological memory response in all those patients. All patients were given the Covishield vaccine.

    Two significant observations came out of the study, which has been published in the International Journal of Infectious Diseases, a peer-reviewed journal.

    The previously infected group (people who got infected with Covid-19) showed a greater antibody response to a single dose of vaccine compared with those who had no prior infection.

    READ MORE

Top News

Latest News

X