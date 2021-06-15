Tuesday, June 15, 2021
     
  4. At 60,471, India logs lowest single-day COVID case rise after 75 days; 2,726 deaths

At 60,471, India logs lowest single-day COVID case rise after 75 days; 2,726 deaths

India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: June 15, 2021 9:52 IST
india coronavirus cases
Image Source : PTI

Krishnagiri: Beneficiaries wait to receive a dose of Covid-19 vaccine at a government hospital 

India on Tuesday recorded 60,471 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 2,726 deaths due to the infection. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry, the country saw a total of 1,17,525 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery to 2,82,80,472. The total cases of COVID-19 in India have now mounted to 2,95,70,881 with 9,13,378 active cases, the data showed. The total death toll in the country is now at 3,77,031. A total of 25,90,44,072 people have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 in India.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of 2 crore on May 4.

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 109 7034 126  
2 Andhra Pradesh 80013 5624  1722381 10114  11999 59 
3 Arunachal Pradesh 2889 28608 356  151
4 Assam 40709 664  418472 4299  3994 43 
5 Bihar 4772 540  703262 851  9505 13 
6 Chandigarh 507 13  59859 61  794
7 Chhattisgarh 12660 1017  961569 1600  13334 17 
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 59 19  10401 20  4  
9 Delhi 3226 240  1403205 355  24839 16 
10 Goa 4406 476  155378 720  2937
11 Gujarat 9542 707  801181 1106  10003
12 Haryana 4077 584  753020 812  9032 40 
13 Himachal Pradesh 4432 345  191046 664  3398
14 Jammu and Kashmir 13532 1549  290284 2139  4195
15 Jharkhand 3062 333  335462 483  5085
16 Karnataka 172162 8694  2566774 15409  33033 120 
17 Kerala 114248 9185  2610368 16743  11342 161 
18 Ladakh 572 86  18841 135  198
19 Lakshadweep 520 56  8672 83  44  
20 Madhya Pradesh 3941 310  775896 516  8588 36 
21 Maharashtra 150422 8195  5654003 14732  112696 1592 
22 Manipur 8443 56  50878 499  990 16 
23 Meghalaya 4529 94  37037 487  743 10 
24 Mizoram 3682 133  11879 131  70
25 Nagaland 3201 301  20096 407  456
26 Odisha 47794 3887  804981 8182  3346 44 
27 Puducherry 4947 384  106199 686  1691
28 Punjab 11913 1068  561010 1650  15602 40 
29 Rajasthan 6467 974  934652 1231  8842 20 
30 Sikkim 3306 247  14863 283  281  
31 Tamil Nadu 136884 13043  2199808 25561  29801 254 
32 Telangana 20461 676  580923 2175  3496 12 
33 Tripura 4951 219  54274 743  624
34 Uttarakhand 3908 725  326307 996  6960 25 
35 Uttar Pradesh 8111 875  1672968 1116  21858 72 
36 West Bengal 18921 1270  1428881 2171  16974 78 
Total# 913378 59780  28280472 117525  377031 2726 

Meanwhile, a report by online firm LocalCircles on Monday said about half of Indian consumers surveyed said they did not buy made-in-China products in the past 12 months as an aftermath of the border tensions with China.

The report is based on a survey, which was conducted during June 1-10 and covered 17,800 citizens residing in 281 districts of the country.

Imports from China, however, increased 42 per cent year-on-year during January-May 2021, due to a rise in the import of life-saving medical equipment and medical oxygen equipment by India from China, according to the report.

"In reality, China's share in Indian imports for intermediate goods is 12 per cent, and capital goods is 30 per cent, while final consumer goods is 26 per cent.

Also Read | Maharashtra reports 8,129 COVID-19 cases, lowest since March 2

