At 60,471, India logs lowest single-day COVID case rise after 75 days; 2,726 deaths

India on Tuesday recorded 60,471 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 2,726 deaths due to the infection. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry, the country saw a total of 1,17,525 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery to 2,82,80,472. The total cases of COVID-19 in India have now mounted to 2,95,70,881 with 9,13,378 active cases, the data showed. The total death toll in the country is now at 3,77,031. A total of 25,90,44,072 people have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 in India.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of 2 crore on May 4.

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 109 1 7034 9 126 2 Andhra Pradesh 80013 5624 1722381 10114 11999 59 3 Arunachal Pradesh 2889 4 28608 356 151 6 4 Assam 40709 664 418472 4299 3994 43 5 Bihar 4772 540 703262 851 9505 13 6 Chandigarh 507 13 59859 61 794 2 7 Chhattisgarh 12660 1017 961569 1600 13334 17 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 59 19 10401 20 4 9 Delhi 3226 240 1403205 355 24839 16 10 Goa 4406 476 155378 720 2937 9 11 Gujarat 9542 707 801181 1106 10003 6 12 Haryana 4077 584 753020 812 9032 40 13 Himachal Pradesh 4432 345 191046 664 3398 7 14 Jammu and Kashmir 13532 1549 290284 2139 4195 9 15 Jharkhand 3062 333 335462 483 5085 1 16 Karnataka 172162 8694 2566774 15409 33033 120 17 Kerala 114248 9185 2610368 16743 11342 161 18 Ladakh 572 86 18841 135 198 1 19 Lakshadweep 520 56 8672 83 44 20 Madhya Pradesh 3941 310 775896 516 8588 36 21 Maharashtra 150422 8195 5654003 14732 112696 1592 22 Manipur 8443 56 50878 499 990 16 23 Meghalaya 4529 94 37037 487 743 10 24 Mizoram 3682 133 11879 131 70 3 25 Nagaland 3201 301 20096 407 456 3 26 Odisha 47794 3887 804981 8182 3346 44 27 Puducherry 4947 384 106199 686 1691 7 28 Punjab 11913 1068 561010 1650 15602 40 29 Rajasthan 6467 974 934652 1231 8842 20 30 Sikkim 3306 247 14863 283 281 31 Tamil Nadu 136884 13043 2199808 25561 29801 254 32 Telangana 20461 676 580923 2175 3496 12 33 Tripura 4951 219 54274 743 624 4 34 Uttarakhand 3908 725 326307 996 6960 25 35 Uttar Pradesh 8111 875 1672968 1116 21858 72 36 West Bengal 18921 1270 1428881 2171 16974 78 Total# 913378 59780 28280472 117525 377031 2726

Meanwhile, a report by online firm LocalCircles on Monday said about half of Indian consumers surveyed said they did not buy made-in-China products in the past 12 months as an aftermath of the border tensions with China.

The report is based on a survey, which was conducted during June 1-10 and covered 17,800 citizens residing in 281 districts of the country.

Imports from China, however, increased 42 per cent year-on-year during January-May 2021, due to a rise in the import of life-saving medical equipment and medical oxygen equipment by India from China, according to the report.

"In reality, China's share in Indian imports for intermediate goods is 12 per cent, and capital goods is 30 per cent, while final consumer goods is 26 per cent.

