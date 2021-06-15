At 60,471, India logs lowest single-day COVID case rise after 75 days; 2,726 deaths

India on Tuesday recorded 60,471 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 2,726 deaths due to the infection. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry, the country saw a total of 1,17,525 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery to 2,82,80,472. The total cases of COVID-19 in India have now mounted to 2,95,70,881 with 9,13,378 active cases, the data showed. The total death toll in the country is now at 3,77,031. A total of 25,90,44,072 people have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 in India.
India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.
It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.
India crossed the grim milestone of 2 crore on May 4.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|109
|1
|7034
|9
|126
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|80013
|5624
|1722381
|10114
|11999
|59
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|2889
|4
|28608
|356
|151
|6
|4
|Assam
|40709
|664
|418472
|4299
|3994
|43
|5
|Bihar
|4772
|540
|703262
|851
|9505
|13
|6
|Chandigarh
|507
|13
|59859
|61
|794
|2
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|12660
|1017
|961569
|1600
|13334
|17
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|59
|19
|10401
|20
|4
|9
|Delhi
|3226
|240
|1403205
|355
|24839
|16
|10
|Goa
|4406
|476
|155378
|720
|2937
|9
|11
|Gujarat
|9542
|707
|801181
|1106
|10003
|6
|12
|Haryana
|4077
|584
|753020
|812
|9032
|40
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|4432
|345
|191046
|664
|3398
|7
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|13532
|1549
|290284
|2139
|4195
|9
|15
|Jharkhand
|3062
|333
|335462
|483
|5085
|1
|16
|Karnataka
|172162
|8694
|2566774
|15409
|33033
|120
|17
|Kerala
|114248
|9185
|2610368
|16743
|11342
|161
|18
|Ladakh
|572
|86
|18841
|135
|198
|1
|19
|Lakshadweep
|520
|56
|8672
|83
|44
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|3941
|310
|775896
|516
|8588
|36
|21
|Maharashtra
|150422
|8195
|5654003
|14732
|112696
|1592
|22
|Manipur
|8443
|56
|50878
|499
|990
|16
|23
|Meghalaya
|4529
|94
|37037
|487
|743
|10
|24
|Mizoram
|3682
|133
|11879
|131
|70
|3
|25
|Nagaland
|3201
|301
|20096
|407
|456
|3
|26
|Odisha
|47794
|3887
|804981
|8182
|3346
|44
|27
|Puducherry
|4947
|384
|106199
|686
|1691
|7
|28
|Punjab
|11913
|1068
|561010
|1650
|15602
|40
|29
|Rajasthan
|6467
|974
|934652
|1231
|8842
|20
|30
|Sikkim
|3306
|247
|14863
|283
|281
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|136884
|13043
|2199808
|25561
|29801
|254
|32
|Telangana
|20461
|676
|580923
|2175
|3496
|12
|33
|Tripura
|4951
|219
|54274
|743
|624
|4
|34
|Uttarakhand
|3908
|725
|326307
|996
|6960
|25
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|8111
|875
|1672968
|1116
|21858
|72
|36
|West Bengal
|18921
|1270
|1428881
|2171
|16974
|78
|Total#
|913378
|59780
|28280472
|117525
|377031
|2726
Meanwhile, a report by online firm LocalCircles on Monday said about half of Indian consumers surveyed said they did not buy made-in-China products in the past 12 months as an aftermath of the border tensions with China.
The report is based on a survey, which was conducted during June 1-10 and covered 17,800 citizens residing in 281 districts of the country.
Imports from China, however, increased 42 per cent year-on-year during January-May 2021, due to a rise in the import of life-saving medical equipment and medical oxygen equipment by India from China, according to the report.
"In reality, China's share in Indian imports for intermediate goods is 12 per cent, and capital goods is 30 per cent, while final consumer goods is 26 per cent.