Maharashtra reports 8,129 COVID-19 cases, lowest since March 2

Maharashtra on Monday recorded as many as 8,129 coronavirus cases, the lowest single-day count since March 2, taking the tally of infections in the state to 59,17,121, the death toll increased to 1,12,696 with 200 new fatalities. The rise in fresh coronavirus cases was the lowest since March 2, when 7,863 infections were reported in the state. Over the last few days, the daily spike has been around 10,000. The state had reported 9,927 cases on March 9.

As many as 14,732 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the number of recovered patients to 56,54,003. The number of active cases stands at 1,55,588.

Mumbai sees 529 COVID-19 cases, lowest since Feb 16

Mumbai on Monday reported 529 COVID-19 cases, the lowest since February 16 when the addition to the tally was 461, while the day also saw 19 deaths, as well as the lowest number of tests for the month of June, a civic official said. The caseload of the country's financial capital is now 7,17,108 and the toll stands at 15,202, he said.

As per Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation data, the average growth rate of cases between June 7 and 13 has dipped to 0.10 per cent, while the time taken for the caseload to double is now 672 days.

The city has 21 containment zones and 97 sealed buildings, the civic data showed.

Maharashtra's recovery rate of COVID-19 cases is 95.55 per cent, while the fatality rate is 1.90 per cent. Currently, 9,49,251 people are in home quarantine and 5,997 are in institutional quarantine.

