Delhi reports 131 new COVID cases, lowest since Feb 22

Delhi on Monday recorded 131 new coronavirus cases, the lowest since February 22. With this, the tally of COVID-19 cases in the national capital has reached over 14.31 lakh, while the death toll mounted to 24,839. As many as 16 fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department. The COVID-19 positivity rate in the national capital stood at 0.22 percent.

According to a health bulletin issued by the Delhi government, 59,556 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

Delhi had recorded 128 cases on February 22. The 16 latest deaths are the lowest since April 5, when 15 people had succumbed to the disease.

With the positivity rate remaining below 1 per cent for two weeks, the Delhi government had on Sunday announced the partial lifting of curbs on restaurants and weekly markets from today.

The case tally stands at 14,31,270 in the national capital, including 14,03,205 patients who have either been discharged or have migrated or recovered. The number of active cases is 3,226, of which 960 are in home isolation.

