Delhi unlocks: Restaurants, salons, weekly markets reopen. Here's full list of what's allowed/restricted

With COVID numbers in the national capital dropping to a three-month low, all market activities are allowed from today, but with certain restrictions as part of the phased unlock plan of the Delhi government. The Delhi government had imposed a lockdown in the national capital from April 19 at the peak of the second wave of COVID-19. The lockdown has been extended a few times since then. Following a continuous decline in daily coronavirus cases for several days, the Chief Minister had announced the unlocking process from May 31 in a phased manner.

On April 20, Delhi registered the biggest spike of new 28,395 coronavirus cases since the pandemic began last year. On April 26, the city registered the highest ever positivity rate of 36.24 per cent. In the first phase of the unlock process, construction and factory work were exempted from the lockdown.

Delhi unlocks from today: Here are the guidelines

Weekly markets will resume activity, but only one market will open in one zone on a day

Restaurants will reopen with 50 per cent of seating capacity

All activities will be allowed in the national capital after 5 am on Monday except for some activities that will be prohibited and some activities that will be done in a restricted manner

All shops can be opened simultaneously in all markets and malls but the markets will remain open from 10 am to 8 pm

Salons are allowed to open but spas will remain shut for now

The Delhi Metro and buses can run with 50 per cent capacity

Autos, e-rickshaws or taxis, are not allowed to take more than two passengers to ensure social distancing

Schools, colleges, educational and coaching institutions will still remain closed

Social, political, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural, religious festival gatherings will also be prohibited

Swimming pools, stadiums, sports complexes, cinema theaters, multiplexes and gyms will also continue to remain shut

Weddings will not be allowed in public places like banquet halls or hotels. It will be allowed only at court or homes with not more than 20 people

Only 20 people will be allowed at funerals

Government offices can open with full capacity now, and private offices with 50 per cent capacity

No restriction on interstate and intrastate movement of persons and goods, including those of cross-land border trade under treaties with neighboring countries

No separate permission/approval or pass will be required for travel

Meanwhile, gym owners in Delhi are disappointed with the government's decision to keep gyms shut. "We were expecting the opening of gyms in the new order. Our industry is facing a lot of problems due to the closure. There is no support from the government to the gym industry," Delhi Gym Association Secretary said.

The national capital recorded 255 new COVID-19 cases and 23 fatalities, the lowest since April 7, on Sunday, even as the Delhi government announced to lift curbs on restaurants and weekly markets partially from June 14.

The positivity rate stood at 0.35 per cent, according to the latest health bulletin.

Delhi has recorded 14,31,139 COVID-19 cases and 24,823 fatalities due to the disease since it began ravaging countries last year. Over 14 lakh patients have recovered from the infection, the bulletin said.

Delhi had reported 213 cases, the lowest since March 9, on Saturday; 238 cases on Friday, 305 cases on Thursday and 337 cases on Wednesday.

